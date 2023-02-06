Tristan Thompson Pays Loving Tribute to His Mom a Month After Her Death: 'My Guardian Angel'

The NBA star's mother died on Jan. 5 from a sudden heart attack at her home in Toronto

By
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 06:50 AM
Tristan and Andrea Thompson. Photo: Tristan Thompson Instagram

Tristan Thompson is honoring the memory of his mom.

In a moving post to his Instagram on Sunday, the NBA star, 31, said he was in the "deepest part of sorrow and grief" following Andrea Thompson's sudden death from a heart attack at her Toronto home on Jan. 5.

"Dearest mommy in heaven, it has been one month since you've been gone. I'm in disbelief," Thompson wrote in a lengthy caption alongside a series of snapshots of his mom, including one featuring his three brothers and ex Khloé Kardashian.

"Im in the deepest part of sorrow & grief," the athlete continued. "My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone. I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of Gods warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way."

Thompson went on to thank his mom for "picking me as your son" and told how she "dedicated" her life to her four children and the church.

The Sacramento Kings player, who shares two children with Khloé, also apologized to his mom for "the wrong decisions" he had made in life.

"You were an amazing mommy, role model, best friend & the strongest woman I know," his post continued. "All I can say is, Im sorry mommy for the wrong decisions Ive made in my life. Im sorry for the embarrassment & pain."

While Thompson did not specify the exact nature of these decisions, it was recently alleged that he fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols while he was dating Khloé, with whom he shares daughter, True, 4, and a six-month-old son.

Tristan Thompson Instagram

"You raised me better than what I was able to show you. But I have also learned sorry is not enough," Thompson continued in his post. "Actions speak louder than words. So I wont just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up."

Thompson went on to promise he would make his mom "proud" and also "protect", "love" and "do anything in the world to make sure" Amari, his 16-year-old brother who has epilepsy, was cared for.

"I know they say time heals all but I don't think this pain will ever go away," Thompson concluded the post. "We had so many memories & more I wanted to share with you. We will still share them but now from heaven."

Andrea Thompson and Her Four Sons. Tristan Thompson Instagram

"As the tears roll down my face, all I can ask is please continue to be my light. Mommy, you're my guardian angel and I'll forever praise you. I love you mommy. I can't wait to see you and when I do I'm going to run and give you the biggest hug and kiss."

Shortly after Thompson posted his heartfelt tribute, Khloé's sister Kim Kardashian posted a white heart and dove emoji in the comments section, while NBA legend LeBron James also shared two brown heart emojis.

Thompson was supported by Khloé, Kim and their mother Kris Jenner at his mom's funeral, a source told PEOPLE.

