Tristan Thompson Reunites with LeBron James as Lakers Bolster Squad Ahead of NBA Play-In Tournament

Thompson and James won an NBA Championship together at the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 10, 2023 09:12 AM
Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Tristan Thompson to bolster the squad's depth ahead of the must-win NBA play-in tournament.

Thompson already has a winning playoff history with LeBron James thanks to their historic run to secure the Cavaliers' first-ever championship in 2016 against the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers also signed Shaq Harrison, fresh off a 10-day contract with the Portland Trail Blazers which expired Sunday. The 29-year-old point guard notched a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double in his final game for the Blazers on Saturday. Harrison previously played for the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

Thompson will give the Lakers added depth in the center position as a potential backup for Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt. He last played for the Chicago Bulls in 2021-22, averaging 5.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. The Lakers front office will hope he makes for an easy fit alongside James, with the pair making the NBA finals together for four consecutive seasons from 2015 to 2018.

But for the Lakers to even make the NBA playoffs they must first get through the play-in tournament after finishing the regular season in seventh position in the Western Conference.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Tristan Thompson watches the Giveon concert from the side of the main stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Joseph Okpako/WireImage

James put up 36 points in a 128-117 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to avoid the play-in tournament. The Lakers needed Golden State Warriors to lose in order to jump up into the safety of sixth position on the ladder. The Warriors ended up thumping the Portland Trailblazers 157-101 on Sunday.

The Lakers now face off with the eighth-placed Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday in the play-ins. A home-game win will see the Lakers through to the playoffs to face the second-seed Memphis Grizzlies and star guard Ja Morant.

A loss against the controversy-plagued Timberwolves will mean the Lakers are sent to a sudden-death elimination game against the winner of the other Western Conference play-in (either the New Orleans Pelicans or Oklahoma City Thunder).

Thompson could end up facing off against Minnesota's center Rudy Gobert on Tuesday, who was sent home during Sunday's game after he threw a punch at his own teammate, Kyle Anderson. Wolves young gun Jaden McDaniels is also out for the season after he fractured his hand punching a wall at halftime in their 113-108 victory over the Pelicans on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Thompson joining the Lakers means he will likely be based full-time in LA, where he shares two children with Khloé Kardashian.

