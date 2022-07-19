Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogate, a source previously confirmed with PEOPLE

Tristan Thompson Holds Hands with Woman in Greece Ahead of Welcoming Baby with Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson is hanging out with a new lady.

On Monday, the 31-year-old Chicago Bulls player was seen holding hands with a mystery woman while in Greece.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, Thompson wears a floral shirt, black pants and white sneakers as he and the woman, who is in a form-fitting patterned dress, hold hands at 5 a.m. after a night out in Mykonos.

Hours before, Thompson was at a local club, Bonbonniere, per the outlet.

Thompson's outing comes just after it was revealed he and Khloé Kardashian, 38, are having a child via surrogate. The exes also share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

A representative for Kardashian told PEOPLE on July 13, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian (L); Tristan Thompson | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; George Pimentel/Getty

A source also told PEOPLE that despite the pair expecting a second child together, "Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

In January, Thompson, 31, confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, writing in an Instagram Story in part, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He and Kardashian started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Expecting Baby No. 2 with Ex Tristan Thompson via Surrogate: 'Incredibly Grateful'

The Chicago Bulls player apologized to the Kardashians star at the time, writing, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.