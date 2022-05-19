Tristan Thompson revealed a fan was removed from his NBA game in November 2021 during the latest episode of The Kardashians

Tristan Thompson Says a Fan Was Removed from NBA Game After Making Comments About Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson doesn't have time for hecklers.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, which dropped Thursday on Hulu, the athlete, 31, was asked by his on-again-off-again girlfriend Khloé Kardashian if he had a fan removed from an NBA game in November 2021, when his then-team, the Sacramento Kings, was playing the Memphis Grizzlies, for making a comment about her.

After asking Thompson if the comment was made about her directly or her entire family, the basketball player told Kardashian "It was directed at you."

The admission made Kardashian ask Thompson exactly what was said, with the 37-year-old assuring that she wouldn't be "offended."

When Thompson gave in, he told Kardashian — with whom he shares 4-year-old daughter True — that the fan said that "she talks to different basketball players," adding, "You're just the next one."

tirstan thompson and khloe kardashian Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty ; Vivien Killilea/Getty

In response, Thompson told Kardashian that he clapped back at the fan, telling him, "Listen here man, enjoy the game with your girl, because she's coming here to see me."

Kardashian clarified, confirming with Thompson, "Okay, he called me a whore and said I date basketball players."

When Thompson said that the fan had indeed referred to her as "a whore," Kardashian said, "I've had six boyfriends, three of them have been in the NBA. Thank you."

khloe kardashian and tristan thompson Credit: SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty; Jack Arent/NBAE via Getty

Thompson then told his former love that he eventually had the fan removed from the arena for making the comments. "I said, 'Yeah, you're not going to keep talking about my family like that,' " he said.

At the time of the incident in November, The Daily Memphian reporter Drew Hill had tweeted that the fan in question was issued a warning card for heckling Thompson, and that the Kings' interim head coach Alvin Gentry had been involved in the attendees' eventual removal.