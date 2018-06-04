Tristan Thompson Cuts Interview After He's Asked If He Feels 'Helpless' Against Stephen Curry

Three days after JR Smith seemingly squandered a golden opportunity to push the Cleveland Cavaliers to victory in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Cavs lost once again to the heavily favored Golden State Warriors as they fell to the defending champions 122–103 on Sunday.

Cleveland was unable to capture the magic of Game 1, which saw LeBron James put on a historic 51 point performance, becoming only the sixth player in NBA history to score that amount in a championship game. In Game 2, the Warriors’ Stephen Curry clapped back, breaking an NBA Finals record by making nine three-point shots.

Tristan Thompson of the Cavaliers was partly tasked with guarding Curry during the game, and when reporters asked if he felt “helplessness” while guarding the 2015-16 NBA MVP, who caught fire for 33 points in the Warriors win, Thompson didn’t take too well to the question.

Tristan Thompson Ronald Martinez/Getty

“No, the f—k? No,” Thompson—who was accused of cheating on Khloé Kardashian just days before she gave birth to their daughter, Tru Thompson—replied. “We did a good job. When I’m switching on him, I’m guarding him. I am never helpless with no guy in the NBA. F—k that. F—ked up s—t.”

Tristan didn’t like being asked if he felt “helpless” against Curry. pic.twitter.com/kqi3i8YXzo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2018

RELATED: ‘Worst Play in NBA Finals History?’ Twitter (and LeBron James) React to JR Smith’s Epic Fail

Though Thompson told reporters “next question,” he immediately proceeded to push through the crowded room and cut the interview short.

This isn’t the first time that a Cavaliers player has walked out of an interview during these Finals. Immediately after Game 1, James was asked about what he thought about JR Smith’s “state of mind” during the play that seemingly cost Cleveland the game (and has since made into dozens of memes).

After repeatedly being pressed to comment on his teammate, James grabbed his designer bag, put on his sunglasses, and walked out of the press conference, telling reporters in the room to “be better tomorrow.”

RELATED: Tristan Thompson Calls NBA Finals Game 1 Incident ‘Bulls–t’ as He Faces Possible Suspension

This is the fourth consecutive time the Warriors and the Cavaliers have met in the NBA Finals, something that has never happened before in all of the four major sports in the United States. Naturally, things have been testy between the two teams in the best of seven series.

Thompson was ejected in overtime of Game 1 of the finals when he hit Shaun Livingston of the Warriors with an elbow. Before leaving the court, Thompson got into an altercation with Draymond Green that many believed would result in his suspension for Game 2.

The two games so far have also been marred by controversial calls by referees, and Thompson addressed the officiating earlier in his post-game interview.

“At the end of the day, if you don’t give effort and you don’t play hard, you’re never going to give yourself a chance to win,” he said. “You control what you can control. Just go out and play. Miss or make, you think you got fouled, you think it’s a travel, you gotta get back on defense and communicate.”

He added: “That’s what Golden State wants. They want you to hang back, complain to the refs and complain because they’re gonna come down and knock a three in your face. We can’t be worried about that.”

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The Cavaliers will face the Warriors in Game 3 Wednesday on ABC, the first game of the series in Cleveland. It is a must-win for the Cavs, as no team in NBA history has ever come back to win a series when trailing 0-3.