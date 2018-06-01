Tristan Thompson Calls NBA Finals Game 1 Incident 'Bulls--t' as He Faces Possible Suspension

Tempers flared during Thursday’s NBA Finals opener as Tristan Thompson was called for a flagrant foul two during overtime against the Golden State Warriors.

After the game, the headline-making boyfriend of Khloé Kardashian, 27, told reporters why he was upset with Shaun Livingston, whom Thompson hit with his elbow during a mid-range jump shot.

“Maybe he was trying to increase his points per game. I don’t know,” the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward said in the locker room as heard in a video obtained by Sports Illustrated. “That was some bulls–t but I just needed to contest.”

Not only was Thompson ejected for the elbow to Livingston’s arm, but he also faces a possible suspension from Sunday’s Game 2 due to his physical altercation with the Warriors’ Draymond Green.

Though it is unknown what was specifically said between the pair, a verbal exchange during overtime angered Thompson enough for him to shove a ball in Green’s face. The move resulted in a scuffle between the two teams.

Tristan Thompson on Shaun Livingston shooting the ball at the end of the game: “That was some bulls—t” pic.twitter.com/8AdaNDsdQw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 1, 2018

To add insult to injury, the same night Thompson was ejected from Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, his girlfriend’s brother-in-law Kanye West name-checked Thompson in a song off his newly-released album, YE.

The 40-year-old rapper addresses Thompson’s cheating scandal head-on — rapping in one song, “All these thots on Christian Mingle / That’s what almost got Tristan single / If you don’t ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that bitch gon’ leave you.”

The song was one of seven new tracks off of the EP West premiered late Thursday evening during an intimate album listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

News of Thompson’s alleged infidelity broke two days before he and Kardashian, 33, welcomed their first child, daughter True, in April.

Kardashian did not attend Thursday’s game in Oakland as she continues to nest in Cleveland with the couple’s newborn. However, the new mom will soon say goodbye to the Midwest and return to the West Coast to reunite with their family.

“Khloé can’t wait to get back to L.A. She will spend a lot of time in L.A. this summer. She is very excited. She misses her family and the everyday activities they usually do together,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She wants True to be around her cousins as well. Tristan will be in L.A. as well. Khloé’s family is still very unhappy with Tristan. It will be interesting to see how they will treat him.”