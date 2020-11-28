Celtics Star Tristan Thompson Becomes a U.S. Citizen: 'I'm Now Truly Living the American Dream'

Canadian-born basketball star Tristan Thompson is officially a United States citizen.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Twitter account shared a photo of Thompson, 29, taking the Oath of Allegiance on Tuesday. They also shared a quote from the athlete, reading, “I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream.”

“Congrats on reaching your goals @RealTristan13! Best of luck with the @NBA #Celtics as a #NewUSCitizen!” the tweet read.

News of Thompson’s U.S. citizenship comes as he heads to Boston to join the Celtics after playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons.

The father of two also posted a photo from his travels to the east coast on Saturday, captioning the Instagram with a plane and a shamrock emoji, referencing his new team’s logo.

Last week, Thompson's agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, confirmed to Yahoo Sports that he signed a deal to play with the Celtics. According to the outlet, the $19 million deal locks the center and power forward player in with the team for two years.

Following news of the deal, Thompson was sent an array of warm messages online, including a couple from Khloé Kardashian's famous family members. Khloé, 36, is the mother of Thompson's 2½-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

"Congrats @realtristan13 Boston here we come!!!!" Kim Kardashian West wrote alongside a photoshopped shot of Thompson wearing a Boston Celtics jersey alongside a slew of themed emojis on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

Rob Kardashian also chimed in with congratulations for the NBA star on his own Instagram Story, similarly sharing a photo of Thompson in a Celtics jersey, as he wrote, "LET'S GO @realtristan13."

Image zoom Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Though Thompson’s relationship with Khloé — and the rest of her family — was previously on the rocks due to his past cheating scandals, the pair officially got back together over the summer.

In July, a source told PEOPLE that Thompson and Khloé were "giving their relationship another try." Although they've been keeping their relationship mostly under wraps since getting back together over the summer, another source added that "everything is great" between the two.