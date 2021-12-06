Tristan Thompson Allegedly Claimed to Woman Expecting His Child That He's Retiring from NBA

Tristan Thompson is being sued for child support by Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who is expecting his child later this month

Tristan Thompson allegedly told the woman who is pregnant with his child that he is planning to retire from the NBA after the current basketball season, according to new court documents from his paternity case lawsuit.

The documents, obtained by PEOPLE, show that Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who is expected to give birth to Thompson's third child this month, is suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 30-year-old athlete, who currently plays for the Sacramento Kings after being traded from the Boston Celtics earlier this year, admitted to having sex with Nichols on at least one occasion, per the documents.

One document filed in August includes a screenshot of a message Thompson allegedly sent to Nichols about her pregnancy, in which he mentioned a forthcoming retirement.

"You know how I feel. My feelings haven't changed at all. Won't be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It's completely wrong," the message reads. "You are aware that I'm retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who's unemployed. It's Texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars."

"So you better off taking this 75k I'm offering cause you won't get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who's unemployed," it concludes.

Thompson has denied sending the message, as well as others in which he allegedly suggested Nichols get an abortion, according to one of the documents from the case.

tristan thompson Credit: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

In yet another document, Thompson's legal team notes that he is "skeptical as to his paternity of [Nichols'] unborn child" and references his current status with the NBA.

"Tristan expects that he will play with the Kings for the remainder of the NBA season; however, trades occur amongst NBA teams during the season. At the close of the current NBA season, Tristan will be a free agent and his future NBA team affiliation is uncertain," the document says.

The current NBA season kicked off in October and will run through April. A rep for the Kings did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian (L); Tristan Thompson | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; George Pimentel/Getty

Thompson is already dad to daughter True, 3, whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian, plus son Prince, 4, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian, 37, and Thompson were "together in March" and she "knows about the baby, but hasn't known for long."