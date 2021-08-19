Matt Gervais received 13 stitches on his hand after a muskie latched onto his fingers in Canada's Lake St. Clair

Triathlete Says He Was Bitten by Predatory Muskie Fish While Training in Lake: 'A Lot of Pain'

An Ironman triathlete was sent to the hospital after being bitten by a freshwater fish while training Friday in Ontario, Canada.

Matt Gervais, 39, was bitten by a muskie while swimming in Lake St. Clair, USA Today reports. After noticing the fish had latched onto his hand while he was training in the lake with a friend, Gervais was taken to a hospital, where he received 13 stitches.

Gervais described the bite as a "sharp" and "burning" pain, and said he saw the culprit immediately. "I caught it eye-to-eye underwater with my goggles," he told CTV News.

After pulling the fish off his hand, Gervais said he saw "carnage."

"It was right away, blood dripping down to my elbow. It was a lot of pain," he recalled. "It hurt really bad, right away."

The triathlete has been swimming in open waters for decades and competing in the Ironman event since 2005. He told CTV he typically "loves it" out in Lake St. Clair, which has had warm, flat and clear water this past summer. But, he admitted, "Friday was not a good day."

While he's on the mend after his hospital visit, Gervais is now awaiting clearance to return to his training. In the meantime, he's hesitant to plunge back into the lake where he was bitten.

"It's sort of burned into the back of my mind there," he said. "It's gonna be tough to get back in the lake."

He later added, "I would have no problem in other lakes, but I'm sure when I pass that point [where I was bitten], on any swim in the future, it'll still be there in the back of my mind. There always is that kind of, what does lurk beneath? And now we've got more of an idea of what's out there."

According to Trevor Pitcher, a professor at the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research, bites like the one Gervais suffered Friday are rare, and the fish likely latched onto the triathlete's fingers thinking they were smaller fish.

"The word 'mistake' is key because we're very confident that they don't intentionally bite people," Pitcher told CTV. "In reality it's not very common so humans – and especially human flesh – [are] not part of the muskie diet."