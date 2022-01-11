The 22-year-old quarterback finished his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 3-14 record

Trevor Lawrence's Wife Marissa Reflects on 'Adversity' of His First NFL Season: 'Lot of Learning'

Trevor Lawrence's wife is reflecting on the quarterback's first season in the NFL.

On Monday, Marissa Lawrence shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram featuring the couple kissing at a Jacksonville Jaguars game. In the snaps, Marissa leans over from the front row of the stands, while Trevor approaches from the field.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Wow.. what a year babe!! Lots of highs and lows," she captioned the photos. "A lot of learning. A lot of growing. A lot of adversity and newness. But there was also a lottt of good… good friendships.. Good memories. Goodness in the growth you've seen, the leadership you've learned deeper, and the adversity's [sic] you've faced that made you stronger. You are and always will be the most amazing person I know. The way you handle things and do it with so much grace and love will always inspire me."

She concluded, "16, I love you. I'm thankful for this team, this season & an amazing last game of your rookie year! Year two we are ready 💙."

Trevor, 22, was formerly the star quarterback at Clemson University. The football star made his mark on college football shortly following his high school graduation. After earning the starting position in his freshman year, he led the team to an undefeated season and a national championship win in 2018.

He went on to win 34 games throughout his college career as a starter, for a 34-2 record.

Trevor was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 1 pick during the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The team finished their regular season Sunday with a 3-14 record.

This past season has been a tumultuous one for the Jaguars. Last month, head coach Urban Meyer was fired less than a year after joining the team following a number of recent scandals.

Trevor Lawrence Trevor Lawrence | Credit: Harry How/Getty

As he wraps up his first season in the NFL, Trevor is preparing for another big milestone: his first wedding anniversary. He and Marissa tied the knot on April 11, 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two met at Cartersville High School and started dating in 2016, WJAX reported. Marissa is also an athlete and recently played soccer for Anderson University.

The couple got engaged in July 2020 when Trevor popped the question while on the field at Clemson.