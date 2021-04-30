Quarterback Trevor Lawrence's Wife Celebrates His Selection by Jaguars: 'Just So Thankful'

The former Clemson University quarterback was chosen as the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence is Florida-bound after being chosen as the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. But he's not the only one excited.

His wife, Marissa Mowry Lawrence, shared moments from the big night on her Instagram account. "Officially JAGS!!! So excited to be in the sunshine state💙 Just so thankful!!" she captioned a photo of herself and Trevor holding his new Jaguars jersey.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Marissa also said she was "So excited to be a JAG!!" while sharing a video of the moment Trevor was officially drafted that the athlete had posted from their viewing party with friends and family.

Trevor captioned his own post, "A call I'll never forget. Officially headed to the sunshine state."

Marissa and Trevor Lawrence Credit: Marissa Lawrence/Instagram

Trevor and Marissa had an eventful month leading up to the Draft. The couple got married on April 11 following their engagement last July when Trevor popped the question on Clemson's football field. The two met in high school and started dating in 2016.

"FOREVER," he wrote in an Instagram post announcing the engagement at the time. "You're everything I've dreamed of. I love you and can't wait to marry you."

Leading up to the draft, the former Clemson Tigers star and his wife announced on social media that they would be making a hefty donation to multiple Jacksonville charities.

"Thank you @Jaguars fans. We really appreciate the wedding gifts and donations for charities of our choice!" he wrote on Twitter. "In addition to the donations, Marissa and I will also be donating $20K to charities in Jacksonville."

Trevor became the starting quarterback at Clemson during his freshman year, leading the team to an undefeated season. Since then, the South Carolina team has lost only two of its 38 games. The star player has never lost a regular season game, in high school or college. Now, he and his wife are preparing their move to Florida for the upcoming NFL season.