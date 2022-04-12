Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa Lawrence are celebrating one year of wedded bliss.

The athlete, who married his childhood sweetheart on April 10, 2021, in Bluffton, South Carolina, just whisked Marissa away for a tropical vacation during the NFL offseason.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Marissa shared their adventures with fans and friends on social media this week. An Instagram Reel shows the couple sipping champagne and enjoying fresh coconuts, exploring the beach, and even meeting some pigs.

"Thank you @tlawrence16 for planning the sweetest surprise anniversary trip🕊," Marissa, 22, captioned her Instagram. "I couldn't love ya more or getting to travel the world with you! Cheers to another adventure."

Both Trevor, 22, and Marissa often share their relationship milestones with their social media followers. Both celebrated their anniversary with Instagram tributes over the weekend.

Marissa penned a heartfelt note to her NFL player husband alongside a series of photos from their wedding. "There's something scary about loving a person so deeply. The vulnerability and awareness that forever isn't that long. I've learned that marriage is truly freeing," she wrote. "The vulnerability and awareness that forever isn't that long. I've learned that marriage is truly freeing. It allows the deepest form of trust and unity. There's nothing we can't face or do as long as we are together. I've also learned that God intended it to be a gift. And that it is.. my greatest gift."

The Georgia native concluded her post, "The love of my life. Happy anniversary, here's to a lifetime of loving you & always choosing to see the gift that it is."

Trevor, too, praised his wife in his own social media message, writing, "To one year married…🥂."

"There's a lot of things that I could say, but sometimes less is more. You are my best friend and my biggest supporter. You make me better and life is so much more full with you. I love you more everyday 😘@marissa_lawrence."

Trevor's Jaguars teammate Laquon Treadwell showed his support for the couple in a comment on the sweet post. Treadwell wrote, "Cheers to the good life 🥂" shortly before the NFL stars' team joined in on the celebration.