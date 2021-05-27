"He's been awesome so far. Just a hard worker. And he's in great shape," Trevor Lawrence told Yahoo Sports of his new teammate, Tim Tebow

Trevor Lawrence Says He Used to Play as 'Awesome' New Teammate Tim Tebow in Video Games

Trevor Lawrence isn't hiding his excitement about playing with college football legend Tim Tebow on the Jacksonville Jaguars next season.

During an interview with Yahoo Sports, Lawrence — who was selected as the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — praised Tebow for his work ethic since signing with the Jaguars as a tight end earlier this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The first thing that jumped out to me was the person," Lawrence, a rookie quarterback out of Clemson, said. "Just his character. What he brings to the locker room. A guy you want to be around. He just does things right. I think coach Meyer and the staff knew that, bringing him on."

Tebow initially rose to fame as quarterback of the Florida Gators before entering the 2010 NFL Draft. After trying to make it in major league baseball, Tebow is now reunited with his former Gators coach, Urban Meyer, who joined Jacksonville in January.

"He's been awesome so far. Just a hard worker. And he's in great shape," Lawrence said of Tebow. "It's been cool to see, and obviously, it's still really early and he's still learning and just coming in a couple days later than some other guys for the install, so he's just getting his feet wet. But man, he's doing great."

Tim Tebow Credit: Rob Foldy/Getty

Lawrence, who is just 21 years old, said he even remembers playing as Tebow in the NCAA football video games around the time Tebow won two national championships for Florida in 2006 and 2008.

"That was really when I started to get into watching football and college football, right when Tim Tebow was in his heyday at Florida. I played with him on all the NCAA games," Lawrence said, adding that he hadn't met Tebow in person until he signed with the Jaguars.

"That was cool for me to get to meet him. You would have thought that our paths would have crossed at some point, but they just hadn't. I just found that interesting," he continued.

It's safe to say Lawrence isn't the only person excited about Tebow's involvement with the team.

RELATED VIDEO: Tim Tebow Shares Photo of His 'Forever' New Wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters After South Africa Wedding

For a brief time last week, Tebow's Jaguars jersey made up the top five selling items in the NFL Shop.