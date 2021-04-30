Jaguars Select Clemson Star Quarterback Trevor Lawrence with First Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Trevor Lawrence is officially headed to Florida.



The former Clemson Tigers star quarterback, 21, was chosen as the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

The athlete watched the draft from Seneca, South Carolina, alongside his friends and family, including his wife Marissa, whom he married earlier this month.

After NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Jaguars' pick alongside a vaccinated Jaguars fan announced from Cleveland, Ohio, Lawrence was shown standing and clapping in celebration, going around the room to hug his family members.

Lawrence previously announced in January that he would not be completing his senior year at Clemson, opting instead to enter the draft.

In the months leading up to the draft, it has long been assumed that Lawrence would be heading to the Jaguars, who had the top pick in this year's draft after losing 15 games in a row law season for the worst record in the franchise's history.

Further fueling the speculation earlier this month, Lawrence announced that he and his wife had made a sizable contribution to multiple Jacksonville charities.

"Thank you @Jaguars fans. We really appreciate the wedding gifts and donations for charities of our choice!" he wrote on Twitter. "In addition to the donations, Marissa and I will also be donating $20K to charities in Jacksonville."

Signing off the message, he added, "Thanks again, we hope to be a part of your community soon🙏🏻."

Lawrence became the starting quarterback at Clemson University after the first four games his freshman year, leading the team to an undefeated season. Since then, the South Carolina team has lost only two of its 38 games. The star player has never lost a regular season game, in high school or college.

In 2020, he was named the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year as well as the offensive player of the year. He was also a finalist for last year's Heisman Trophy.

"It's hard to explain that because I want people to know that I'm passionate about what I do and it's really important to me, but ... I don't have this huge chip on my shoulder, that everyone's out to get me and I'm trying to prove everybody wrong," he recently told Sports Illustrated about his future in the league. "I just don't have that. I can't manufacture that. I don't want to."

Although he underwent shoulder surgery in February, he has already begun throwing again and hopes to be fully recovered in time for training camp to begin.

Ahead of the draft, Lawrence was also signed to a multi-year deal with Adidas.