NFL Prospect Trevor Lawrence Says He'll Donate $20K to Jacksonville Charities Ahead of 2021 Draft

Trevor Lawrence told Jacksonville Jaguars fans on Sunday that he and wife Marissa "hope to be a part of your community soon"

Trevor Lawrence seems pretty sure he'll be kicking off his NFL career in Florida.

The former Clemson Tigers star quarterback — who announced following the 2021 Sugar Bowl in January that he would not be completing his senior year at the university, opting instead to enter the 2021 NFL Draft — revealed Sunday that he and new wife Marissa had made a sizable contribution to multiple Jacksonville charities, further fueling speculation that he will be heading to the city as the presumed No. 1 pick.

"Thank you @Jaguars fans. We really appreciate the wedding gifts and donations for charities of our choice!" wrote the 21-year-old athlete. "In addition to the donations, Marissa and I will also be donating $20K to charities in Jacksonville."

"Thanks again, we hope to be a part of your community soon🙏🏻," Lawrence concluded his tweet.

Lawrence has been buzzed about since his high school days, where he shined at Cartersville High School in Cartersville, Georgia, before going on to play for Clemson.

He became the starting quarterback at the university after the first four games his freshman year, leading the team to an undefeated season. Since Lawrence started at Clemson, the South Carolina team has lost only two of its 38 games.

"It's hard to explain that because I want people to know that I'm passionate about what I do and it's really important to me, but ... I don't have this huge chip on my shoulder, that everyone's out to get me and I'm trying to prove everybody wrong," he recently told Sports Illustrated about his career trajectory and potential future. "I just don't have that. I can't manufacture that. I don't want to."

"You hear everyone talk about 'generational talent,' " one evaluator told SI of Lawrence back in February. "Well, the only one I've studied who's like [Trevor] is Andrew Luck. Between those two, I'd rank Andrew slightly ahead of Trevor. But it's close."

Ahead of the draft, which kicks off on April 29, Lawrence is celebrating another huge milestone in his life: marriage.

The quarterback recently tied the knot with his high school sweetheart Marissa, on April 10. After the ceremony, the newlyweds posted several photos from their romantic day.

"So grateful and thankful for my wife and all the people in our life," Lawrence captioned one Instagram gallery of a few favorite moments.