Trevor Bauer Placed on Paid Administrative Leave for 7 Days amid Sexual Assault Allegations

"While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately," Major League Baseball announced on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been placed on a seven-day, paid administrative amid allegations of sexual assault from a woman, Major League Baseball announced on Friday.

"MLB's investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing," the organization said in a statement. "While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately."

"MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department's active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time," the organization added.

MLB's internal investigation stems from sexual assault allegations made by a 27-year-old woman, who claims that Bauer, 30, violated her consent by doing things that she did not agree to during two separate sexual encounters earlier this year.

Bauer, through his representatives, has vehemently denied the accusations. In a statement provided to PEOPLE on Friday, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, Bauer's co-agents, said that they "reaffirm our original statement and refute [the woman's] allegations in the strongest possible terms."

"Mr. Bauer will not appeal MLB's decision to place him on administrative leave at this time in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and to his teammates," they said. "Of note, administrative leave is neither a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league's investigation."

Trevor Bauer Trevor Bauer | Credit: Rob Tringali/Getty

Amid the investigation, Bauer's accuser has obtained a protective order against the Cy Young Award winner under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act, her attorney, Marc Garelick, previously confirmed.

In a temporary petition for a restraining order obtained by PEOPLE, the woman accuses Bauer of choking her with her own hair until she lost consciousness during a sexual encounter at the athlete's Pasadena, California, home in April. She alleges that she woke up to find Bauer having anal sex with her without consent.

The woman also claims that Bauer choked her to unconsciousness during a sexual encounter in May. That time, the woman alleges, Bauer repeatedly punched her in the face when she regained consciousness.

"Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021," Fetterolf said in a previous statement to PEOPLE about the allegations. "We have messages that show [the woman] repeatedly asking for 'rough' sexual encounters involving requests to be 'choked out' and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters, [the woman] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer's residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked."

"Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the woman] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, [the woman] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the woman] was neither angry nor accusatory," Fetterolf said.

"Mr. Bauer and [the woman] have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Trevor Bauer Trevor Bauer | Credit: Harry How/Getty

A representative for Bauer also told PEOPLE that the woman's temporary protection order was granted without advance notion to Bauer and without the judge hearing an evidence from him. The athlete's legal team plan on refuting the allegations at a hearing set for July 23.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE on Thursday, Bryan Freedman, a co-counsel for the woman, says that any "suggestion that she was not the victim of assault is not only false and defamatory but, in fact, perpetuates the abuse."

"Our client truly wants Mr. Bauer to engage in a medically appropriate therapeutic process where he can receive the treatment he needs to never act this way again," the statement reads. "If he is willing to meaningfully participate in a process directed by appropriate professionals, it will go a long toward allowing her to feel safe and resolving this matter. But, regardless, she cannot allow this to happen unknowingly to anyone else."