Travis Pastrana Injured in Parachuting Accident After Jumping from High-Rise Hotel

The motosports competitor and stuntman was hospitalized on Saturday following a parachute stunt gone wrong in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Travis Pastrana is recovering after a sustaining injuries from a parachute stunt gone wrong.

The motosports competitor and stuntman, 38, was taken to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday after attempting to jump from a high-rise downtown hotel to Huizenga Plaza below.

In a video of the incident posted on Instagram, Pastrana can be seen trying to control his parachute after jumping from the top of the hotel and quickly gaining speed as he descends toward the ground.

In the final seconds of the video, the 11-time X Games gold medalist can be seen landing with forceful impact in the grass near the hotel.

Pastrana's publicist told local news outlet WSVN that the stuntman, who was filming a web series at the time, suffered a broken pelvis in the accident and underwent surgery.

PEOPLE has reached out to Fort Lauderdale authorities for comment.

The extreme sports enthusiast — who was named as one of the three judges on America's Got Talent: Extreme in October before production was halted due to a stunt went wrong — has a history of attempting fear-inducing stunts over the years, including jumping out of a plane without a parachute in 2007.

"It was kind of pass or fail, that one. It was really a trust test to see whether my friends with parachutes on liked me enough to grab me in the air," Pastrana told The Guardian in 2019 of the stunt.

