Chiefs' Travis Kelce to Host 'SNL' After Super Bowl Win: 'I Am So Nervous'

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 33, is set to host the show on March 4, with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini

By
Published on February 17, 2023 11:32 AM
Travis Kelce
Photo: Mark Brown/Getty

Travis Kelce may already be on the "mountaintop," but he's taking it up a notch — the Super Bowl-winning tight end is about to host Saturday Night Live!

The Kansas City Chiefs star, 33, announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday that he is set to tackle his latest challenge for the March 4 episode.

"I was a huge [Chris] Farley, [Will] Ferrell, [Jimmy] Fallon kind of guy growing up, and I used to watch Saturday NIght Live with my mother and it's an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL March 4," Kelce said, as the audience cheered.

He then quickly added: "I am so nervous for that, oh my gosh."

The past week has been a flurry of emotions for Kelce, ever since the Chiefs edged the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the big game on Sunday — and as he took down naysayers and took on his brother, Jason Kelce, in the first-ever sibling Super Bowl matchup.

At the end of the game, the brothers hugged at midfield, and on Tuesday, the NFL released audio of the emotional exchange.

"Come here," Jason, 35, said to his teary-eyed younger brother, while going in for a hug. "Good job, Travis. Congratulations."

"I love you, big guy," Travis responded. "I love you, too. Good job," Jason said. "Go celebrate."

In the post-game press conference, Kelce delved further into his mindset after coming out on top.

"There's nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that," he said, while fighting back tears after the game. "You joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage, but it's a weird feeling."

On their New Heights podcast earlier this week, the beefy brothers were still teary about the whole experience — especially the high-profile role that their mom, Donna Kelce, played.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Ezra Shaw/Getty

"The moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional because man, it was so awesome," Jason said as his eyes welled up. "It was awesome that she was on top of the world for a week."

"She was the heavyweight champ, man," Travis added, his voice cracking. "She was on top of it, and she shined the whole time, man. That was the coolest part. Mom, you killed it. Dad, you've been killing it."

Travis — who displayed ample karaoke chops in a rendition of the Beastie Boys' "Fight For Your Right" while on Fallon — will try to do the same when he hosts Saturday Night Live on March 4 with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

