Travis Kelce Threw Hilariously Horrible First Pitch at Guardians Game and Patrick Mahomes Trolled Him

"Been spiking a football for the past 10 years... can you tell?" the Super Bowl champion said of his pitch at the Cleveland Guardians game on Friday

By
Published on April 7, 2023 08:32 PM
CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 07: Cleveland area native and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners of the home opener at Progressive Field on April 07, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Photo: Jason Miller/Getty

Maybe Travis Kelce should stick to football.

The two-time Super Bowl champion threw the first pitch in his hometown at the Cleveland Guardians game against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, and it went viral for being hilariously horrible.

The NFL star's forceful throw made the ball hit the ground and quickly bounce up, causing Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber to run for cover. Kelce lightened up the moment by running to give Bieber a hug.

"Been spiking a football for the past 10 years… can you tell? 😂😂😂😂", the tight end wrote on Twitter as he shared sports anchor Harold R. Kuntz's clip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: Football quarterback and NFL draft prospect Patrick Mahomes visits SiriusXM Studios on April 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY - JULY 27: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) NFL star Travis Kelce visits the SiriusXM Studios on July 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
getty (2)

His Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes couldn't help but laugh at him on the social media platform.

"Ayyyyyy bruhhhhhhhhh 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀💀🤣🤣🤣 @tkelce," Mahomes wrote alongside a video of the pitch from Bleacher Report.

Moments later the quarterback added, "Ayyy @Royals lets give him another chance. ASAP!!!"

Kelce's sense of humor has been on full display. Last month, he hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time.

During his opening monologue, which featured numerous cutaways to his family — including older brother Jason Kelce and their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce — the NFL star celebrated his 2023 Super Bowl win and revealed that he was nervous about doing the intro on the late-night comedy sketch series.

"But then I remembered, I'm pretty good with words. Like during games, I do these super eloquent pump-up speeches for my teammates," he said before a video of him repeatedly screaming "More! More! More!" played.

"And sometimes I even do it in my Pat Mahomes voice," Kelce added before mimicking him.

"Love you, Pat," Kelce said.

During the show, Kelce took part in various sketches, including one where he played an odd customer at the American Girl Doll store's café, and another where he portrayed SNL cast member Bowan Yang's "straight male friend."

One other moment from the show saw Kelce perform in a parody of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle.

RELATED VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Celebrate at Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade

Also last month, Kelce was roasted by his brother Jason for missing his daughter's birthday.

On an episode of their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason, the Philadelphia Eagles center, ribbed at his brother Travis for missing out on niece Elliotte's second birthday because he was "still recovering from Saturday Night Live."

"No, no, no, I didn't get the invite," Travis rebutted.

"I mean, I was with you. You got the invite," Jason said, referencing his own cameo on SNL that night.

Travis laughed, adding, "That doesn't mean I got the invite."

"I said to your face that you were invited. Don't worry, Elliotte didn't miss you. She just asked about Uncle Trav the whole time," Jason replied, straight-faced. "It's alright."

Travis then mimed being stabbed in the gut as Jason moved on.

Related Articles
Garrett Mitchell and his wife Haley Cruse
Brewers Rookie Says He Plays Better When His Wife Isn't There — So She Roasts Him on Twitter
Gabby Thomas publicity
Olympian Gabby Thomas Is Doing 'Everything I Can' to Get a Gold Medal in Paris — Including Sleeping a Lot
Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia
Tiger Woods Says He's Dealing with 'Constant' Pain as He Tries to Compete in the 2023 Masters
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees talks to Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas before the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 4, 2023 in New York, New York.
Joe Jonas Embarrassingly Recounts Telling Aaron Judge 'Have a Good Show' Before MLB Game — Watch!
Joe Biden, LSU Lady Tigers
LSU and Angel Reese Will Accept Invite to the White House: 'Going to Do What's Best for the Team'
Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres poses for a portrait during MLB photo day at the Peoria Sports Complex on February 23, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona.
Pitcher Calls Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. a 'Cheater' After Suspended MLB Star Hits Homer Off Him
Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick at the Inaugural 2023 Pickleball Slam at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on April 2nd, 2023
Andy Roddick Says Pickleball Has Been a 'Fun Excuse to Reconnect' With Andre Agassi
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10: Darron Lee #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 35-32. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Former NFL Player Darron Lee Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting His Mother and Mother of His Child
Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox poses for a photo during the Chicago White Sox Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Completes Cancer Treatment: 'My Life Changed Forever'
Andrew Dodson
Kentucky High School Football Player Dies of Brain Injury After Getting Hit During Scrimmage: 'Heartbroken'
Angel Reese, Jill Biden
LSU's Angel Reese Rejects Jill Biden's Apology for White House Invite: 'You Said What You Said'
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 30: Josh H. Smith #47 of the Texas Rangers looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 30, 2022 in Anaheim, California. The Angels defeated the Rangers 9-7. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith Receives 6 Stitches After Getting Hit in the Face with 88 MPH Pitch
Ayesha Curry attends the Miu Miu Womenswear S/S 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d'Iena on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France.
Ayesha Curry Says Finding Her Confidence 'Has Definitely Been a Journey'
Simone Biles bridal shower
Simone Biles Celebrates 'Cloud 9' Themed Wedding Shower Ahead of Nuptials with NFL Star Jonathan Owens
Caitlin Clark from Iowa and Angel Reese from LSU
Caitlin Clark Defends Angel Reese After Backlash for Her Taunts: 'I'm a Big Fan of Hers'
Bill Murray Cheers on Son Luke During UCONN March Madness Game
Bill Murray Cheers on Son Luke During March Madness Championship Win: 'He's Worked Very Hard'