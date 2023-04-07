Travis Kelce Threw Hilariously Horrible First Pitch at Guardians Game and Patrick Mahomes Trolled Him

Maybe Travis Kelce should stick to football.

The two-time Super Bowl champion threw the first pitch in his hometown at the Cleveland Guardians game against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, and it went viral for being hilariously horrible.

The NFL star's forceful throw made the ball hit the ground and quickly bounce up, causing Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber to run for cover. Kelce lightened up the moment by running to give Bieber a hug.

"Been spiking a football for the past 10 years… can you tell? 😂😂😂😂", the tight end wrote on Twitter as he shared sports anchor Harold R. Kuntz's clip.

His Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes couldn't help but laugh at him on the social media platform.

"Ayyyyyy bruhhhhhhhhh 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀💀🤣🤣🤣 @tkelce," Mahomes wrote alongside a video of the pitch from Bleacher Report.

Moments later the quarterback added, "Ayyy @Royals lets give him another chance. ASAP!!!"

Kelce's sense of humor has been on full display. Last month, he hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time.

During his opening monologue, which featured numerous cutaways to his family — including older brother Jason Kelce and their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce — the NFL star celebrated his 2023 Super Bowl win and revealed that he was nervous about doing the intro on the late-night comedy sketch series.

"But then I remembered, I'm pretty good with words. Like during games, I do these super eloquent pump-up speeches for my teammates," he said before a video of him repeatedly screaming "More! More! More!" played.

"And sometimes I even do it in my Pat Mahomes voice," Kelce added before mimicking him.

"Love you, Pat," Kelce said.

During the show, Kelce took part in various sketches, including one where he played an odd customer at the American Girl Doll store's café, and another where he portrayed SNL cast member Bowan Yang's "straight male friend."

One other moment from the show saw Kelce perform in a parody of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle.

Also last month, Kelce was roasted by his brother Jason for missing his daughter's birthday.

On an episode of their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason, the Philadelphia Eagles center, ribbed at his brother Travis for missing out on niece Elliotte's second birthday because he was "still recovering from Saturday Night Live."

"No, no, no, I didn't get the invite," Travis rebutted.

"I mean, I was with you. You got the invite," Jason said, referencing his own cameo on SNL that night.

Travis laughed, adding, "That doesn't mean I got the invite."

"I said to your face that you were invited. Don't worry, Elliotte didn't miss you. She just asked about Uncle Trav the whole time," Jason replied, straight-faced. "It's alright."

Travis then mimed being stabbed in the gut as Jason moved on.