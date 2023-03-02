Travis Kelce Will Have 'Lots of Surprises' and 'Familiar Faces' on Hand When He Hosts 'SNL' : Source

Kelce, who is fresh off a huge Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs, will host the March 4 episode alongside musical guest Kelsea Ballerini

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

Published on March 2, 2023 04:41 PM
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams
Photo: Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and 2023 Super Bowl champion, is set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend, and there will be a lot of surprises in store.

According to a source, Kelce is "super pumped and super excited" about his upcoming appearance.

"There's going to be lots of surprises with lots of familiar faces," the insider tells PEOPLE. "Everything's been going very well."

Kelce first announced he would host the March 4 episode during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing that he was a huge fan of former SNL greats like Chris Farley, Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon himself.

"I used to watch Saturday Night Live with my mother, and it's an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL [on] March 4," Kelce said, before adding, "I am so nervous for that, oh my gosh."

Kelce's appearance on SNL comes just a few weeks after his team beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

During the game, Kelce faced off against his older brother Jason Kelce, who plays for the Eagles. After the game, the brothers embraced on the field, and the NFL released audio of their emotional exchange.

"Come here," Jason, 35, said to his younger brother. "Good job, Travis. Congratulations."

"I love you, big guy," Travis responded.

"I love you, too. Good job," Jason said. "Go celebrate."

On their New Heights podcast, the Kelce brothers discussed the experience of playing against each other in the Super Bowl. Travis became emotional when he talked about their mother, Donna Kelce.

RELATED VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Celebrate at Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade

Throughout the conversation, both brothers expressed their admiration and love for their parents, with Travis noting that his mother "shined the whole time" during the Super Bowl.

Kelce is no stranger to the spotlight, having displayed his musical talents on Fallon's show with a rendition of the Beastie Boys' "Fight For Your Right."

He will have another chance to showcase his skills as he hosts SNL with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

