Travis Kelce Says He 'Gets All My Dance Moves' from Mom Donna: 'It's a Sight to See' (Exclusive)

"You throw on some B-52's, you'll see my mom start to go crazy," the Super Bowl champion says of Donna Kelce's killer dance moves

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 12:52 PM
Photo: getty (2)

Travis Kelce might've beat his brother Jason in the 2023 Super Bowl, but there's a different member of the Kelce family that could clinch a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs champ: his mom.

However, football wouldn't be the competition at stake. When chatting about his latest partnership with Lowe's ahead of the approaching NFL Draft, Travis tells PEOPLE exclusively that his mother, Donna Kelce, could beat him in — wait for it — a dance battle.

"Listen, she would get me. She would get me," the record-breaking tight end admits to PEOPLE of his mom, should the two ever face off in a dance competition. "You throw on some B-52's, you'll see my mom start to go crazy."

"It's a sight to see," jokes Travis — who's hosting his first-ever music festival, Kelce Jam, in Kansas City on April 28 this year. The eponymous bash will be filled with music, food and fun to continue the celebration of his team's Super Bowl win.

While a humbled Travis unhesitatingly cited Donna as the winner of a hypothetical dance battle, the 2x-Super Bowl champion was sure to credit her for his own rhythm, saying that he "100%" gets his moves from his mother.

Travis Kelce with His Mom Donna After Super Bowl
Christian Petersen/Getty

"That's where I get all my dance moves from... I get them from that side of the family for sure," reveals Travis. And that positive, optimistic mindset all trickles down to how the star athlete was raised throughout his childhood.

"My entire upbringing has just been to kind of fuel people with life. I was always taught to be a fountain not a drain, and provide something instead of draining people out of it," explains Travis, who's known for his high energy and upbeat personality.

But if there's another mindset the Kansas City Chiefs player is synonymous for, it's his "party mindset" — of which he credits none other than Donna for that fun-spirited state of mind. When asked, Travis told PEOPLE she's "definitely" a partygoer... without a doubt," he playfully added.

Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce/Twitter

For a player who's famed for living by the motto "you gotta fight for your right to party" (famously sung by the Beastie Boys in their 1986 single of the same name), Travis knows that hard work comes first in all aspects of the game.

That's why the Ohio native joined the Lowe's Home Team, continuing his partnership with the home improvements company to support local projects that are important to the Kansas City community. "This year, I'm excited to team up with the Lowe's Home Team in bringing tools, equipment and shine light on the real-life pros that are making the NFL Draft stage this year," says Travis.

Lowe's launched new Business Tools for Pros in the Lowe's mobile app, designed to help Pros get the tools and supplies they need, when they need them. "Creating this stage is going to make a lot of dreams come true this weekend and it's going to be a cool experience to have Kansas City involved," he adds.

Travis Kelce Says He ‘Gets All My Dance Moves’ from Mom Donna: ‘It’s a Sight to See’
courtesy lowes

Not only are the football fans of Kansas City going to be involved, but mega A-list stars and friends of Travis will play a part in bringing Kelce Jam to life. Machine Gun Kelly, Tech N9ne, Rick Ross and Loud Luxury are among the artists who will take to the festival stage on Friday.

"I'm a huge music festival guy. That's why I want to bring Kelce Jam to Kansas City because I just have so much fun. Love live performances. That's kind of my jam. I love going to see music," Travis adds.

As for whether his brother, Jason, will be allowed to attend (being that Kelce Jam will be the "last of the horah" of his Super Bowl celebrations)?

"You know what?" Travis briefly ponders before admitting, "I want him to be in attendance." However, his dad duties might take priority. "He's got three baby girls or three little ones that he has to get home to," the tight end adds.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (R) after winning Super Bowl LVII 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Super Bowl Lvii, Glendale, Arizona, United States - 11 Feb 2023
John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

"So we'll see. We might be able to get Jason on stage, hopefully. I'm going to keep my fingers crossed," Travis continues with that optimistic mindset he's known for.

As for whether Travis, himself, will be up on that stage and put his singing to the test alongside the stacked lineup of performers? Well, that depends. "I can karaoke. That's about it," admits the multi-talented Travis.

"If you give me a song that I know and give me some words to read, I can have some fun on stage, but I don't know if I'm going to be doing any performing. You'll just have to show up and see for yourself."

