Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said his last name is pronounced "Kels" and not "Kel-see"

Travis Kelce Reveals Correct Way to Pronounce His Last Name, Shocks Patrick Mahomes and More

Travis Kelce is letting the world know how to correctly pronounce his last name.

While previously appearing on Barstool Sports' Bussin' with the Boys podcast, the 31-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about how his surname is pronounced "Kels" and not "Kel-see."

"I got 'Kel-see' then I got 'Kels.' My real name is 'Kels,' so I mean I just kind of roll with the punches," Travis said at the time.

After a clip of the podcast made its rounds on Twitter Wednesday, the athlete reacted after fans — and a number of his teammates — learned of the revelation.

"You learn something new everyday," Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted in response to the clip, as former NFL star Ty Hill replied to Mahomes, 25, "So I've been saying his name wrong this entire time," alongside a grimacing emoji.

Replying to Hill, 39, Travis said, "You've been sayin it right man, I go by both…. One's my real name and one's a nick name."

Other football players similarly reacted to the news about the pronunciation of the Chiefs star's surname, with Chiefs' defensive tackle Chris Jones noting, "I've been saying Travis Kelce(y) the whole time. My apologies @tkelce."

Travis took no offense as he told his teammate in a reply message, "Not trippin at all… you can actually keep calling me that."

On Thursday, Travis' older brother — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — called into SportsRadio 94WIP with James Seltzer and Jon Ritchie to set the record straight on the last name debacle, though he said their surname is indeed pronounced as Kel-see.

"So I'll give you the story behind why my brother said that," Jason, 33, said. "My brother and I have gone by Kel-see our entire lives. I still remember my dad answering the phone as Ed Kel-see all growing up when he was on work calls and everything."

"Our side of the family has always gone by Kel-see. But we have a really small family. We don't have any first cousins ... Somehow we got so disconnected with that side and my dad at some point, when he was working at the steel mills in Cleveland, Ohio, got tired of correcting everyone who was calling him Kel-see," he continued. "Apparently ... the standard pronunciation is Kelse, which the rest of my family goes by."