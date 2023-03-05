Travis Kelce Supported by Brother Jason and Parents Donna and Ed During His 'SNL' Hosting Debut

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hosted Saturday Night Live just weeks after winning his second Super Bowl

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn


and
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice


Published on March 5, 2023 09:18 AM

Travis Kelce made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut with his brother, Jason Kelce, and their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, showing their support.

During his opening monologue, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 33, said the "coolest thing about this Super Bowl is my whole family was there," adding, "I got to play against my brother Jason, who is an Eagle, and my Mom was on TV more than both of us."

Shouting out his family sitting in the audience before him, cameras then panned to show the trio together, as Travis continued, "You know, people keep asking me what it was like to beat my brother in the Super Bowl, and it was really awkward."

"Especially cause after the game we had to drive home together — our Mom drove us there in a minivan, like the good old days," he added.

Kelce Family - Travis Kelce Insatgram - https://www.instagram.com/p/3E0qcORZm3/
Travis Kelce/Instagram

Travis continued his monologue by noting that he and Jason, 35, have been playing football together since they were "little kids."

Pointing out how his older brother was "always better than me at everything," Travis continued, "In high school, he was an honor student, and I got kicked off the team because I failed French, and English too, but French sounds way better."

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams
Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Travis then said that his brother continued to do great in college as well, joking that he, meanwhile, got kicked off his football team for "testing positive for marijuana."

"So it just goes to show you, if you smoke weed, and you're bad at school, you can win the Super Bowl twice," Travis added, causing an eruption of cheers from SNL's in-studio audience.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Kelce Told Brother Jason He "Loved Him" After Super Bowl

Travis first announced he would be making his SNL hosting debut during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The football star revealed his excitement at the opportunity, stating that he used to watch the show with his mother and was a huge fan of former SNL greats like Chris Farley, Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon himself.

During his SNL episode, Travis took part in various sketches, including one where he played an odd customer at the American Girl Doll store's café, and another where he portrayed cast member Bowan Yang's "straight male friend."

Kelsea Ballerini also made her SNL debut over the weekend, where she performed two songs from her recently released EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which is heavily inspired by her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans.

Saturday Night Live will return on March 4 with Jenna Ortega as host and The 1975 as musical guest.

