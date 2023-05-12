Entertainment Sports Travis and Jason Kelce Say They Would Get Their Mom Donna the Same Gifts Every Holiday (Exclusive) "One Christmas, she was like, 'You don't always have to get me candles, earrings and candy,' " Jason tells PEOPLE of their mom, Donna By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 12, 2023 04:38 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Campbell’s/ Chunky Travis and Jason Kelce know how to give the perfect gift — or so they thought! The NFL players spoke exclusively with PEOPLE on the set of their upcoming Campbell's Chunky commercial, where they revealed that they always give their mom, Donna Kelce, the same gifts each holiday. "Every Christmas, Mother's Day, anything, we just got her candles, earrings and candy. It was our go-to," Jason, 35, says. "And then one Christmas, she was like, 'You don't always have to get me candles, earrings and candy.' " Though Donna noted she appreciated the gifts and that it is the thought that counts, Jason quips, "Except for when the thought is the same thing," as Travis, 33, adds, "Every single year." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Christian Petersen/Getty Images All About Travis and Jason Kelce's Parents, Ed and Donna Kelce For Donna, the perfect holiday, of course, involves being around her sons and husband, Ed Kelce. "I see them a lot in the football season, but it's just snippets because there are so many people around them," she says. "But when I get to see them just normally in their habitat, like animals, it's just very, very heartening to me." Travis Kelce/Instagram Noting how shooting the forthcoming Campbell's Chunky commercial around Mother's Day made the annual springtime holiday even more special, Travis says, "It's just good getting the family together. That's always the hardest part, is getting everybody under one roof." "A lot of times we don't get to be around for Mother's Day, so this is awesome," Jason adds, before playfully joking, "Just being around her is my gift from me." RELATED VIDEO: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl Donna tells PEOPLE that many of her Mother's Days in years past, when Jason and Travis were younger, were "always sports related." "It was always a baseball game, a hockey game, a lacrosse game," she details. "It was always with other families and kids, and that's the best way to spend your Mother's Day." And while she would be alright with receiving candles, earrings or candy again to mark the occasion this year, Donna says there is one item she can certainly live without. "The thing that would drive me nuts was when I would get a sweatshirt with [Travis and Jason's] faces on it," she says with a laugh. "As much as I loved it, I don't wear sweatshirts."