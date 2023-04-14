Travis Kelce Says Brother Jason Gave Him a New Car and He Immediately Lost It: 'I Just Didn't Lock It'

On Thursday's episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the Super Bowl champ shared that his older brother's car got stolen while he visited a strip club

By
Published on April 14, 2023 02:59 PM
Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty, Cooper Neill/Getty

Jason Kelce has plenty of eye-rolls for his little brother Travis.

During a new episode of their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce on Thursday, Travis, 33, recalled the story of his brother Jason, 35, giving him a car, which he then immediately got stolen.

"My brother, when he got to league, he was working for a car dealership up in Philly — he knew I needed a car," Travis recounted to guest (and former NFL tight end legend) Shannon Sharpe. He explained that he had totaled his own car in college and had been driving a "hooptie" just to get back and forth.

Jason was given a "dealership car" at the time, Travis explained, so he helped his little bro out by giving him his "brand new" F-150.

"So I take the car. Within the first 10 hours of me having the vehicle, I go up to Cleveland — you know, visit the 'boom boom room,' Travis said with a grin," prompting laughs from Sharpe. "Went to the strip club, came back out of the strip club —"

"What happend when you left the strip club, Travis?" Jason teased.

"That car was gone!" the 2023 Super Bowl champ shot back.

"What happened?" Sharpe asked, with Jason shouting, "Left the keys in the car!"

Coming to his own defense, Travis interjected: "He didn't tell me there was a spare key in the glove compartment. I had the key. I just didn't lock the car."

"You lied to me initially," the Philadelphia Eagles center said, adding, "you always lie" as he described how his brother's story did not fly with the insurance company, which saw no evidence of a break-in.


Known for their big personalities along with their football skills, the NFL athletes first debuted their joint podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, in September 2022. Despite their demanding schedules, the duo record weekly episodes — between 60 and 90 minutes — discussing their games, trending NFL news and sports headlines, along with their playful sibling rivalry.

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35
Jason and Travis Kelce. Cooper Neill/Getty

Ahead of their Super-Bowl face-off in February, the boys had their mom Donna Kelce on the podcast, with Jason pushing her to tell them who she would be rooting for.

"You've said in the past to both of us that you root for me because I've given you grandkids," Jason — who shares three daughters with wife Kylie Kelce — said in the discussion.

Travis later said, "I gotta start breeding, I gotta start breeding," adding, "To all the breeders out there," before trailing off in laughter.

"Please don't," Jason joked.

"Wait until you find the right person," Donna urged. "Find the right person."

"I'm gonna find a breeder, and I'm gonna get kids so that mom can love me again," the tight end concluded.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Donna Kelce, mother of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce attends Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Roc Nation

Jokes aside, once Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs beat his big brother's team, he said it was an emotional experience.

"There's nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that," the Chiefs MVP said while fighting back tears after the Super Bowl. "You joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage, but it's a weird feeling."

As the first siblings to ever play one another in the Super Bowl, the Kelce brothers knew that one of them would be disappointed with the game's outcome, but Travis said that Jason and his Philadelphia Eagles teammates were a force to contend with until the very last minute of the game.

"That team had great leadership, great coaches and it came down to the end," Travis said. "We have all the respect in the world for those Eagles. There's nothing I can say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season."

