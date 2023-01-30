Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl

Travis and Jason Kelce will play against each other as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs battle to win Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12

By
Julia Moore
Published on January 30, 2023 12:00 PM
Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty, Cooper Neill/Getty

The Kelce family is in for the game of a lifetime this year, as brothers Jason and Travis are set to become the first time brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl.

For Jason, the fan-favorite center of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, a record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LVII will be a culmination of a nearly three-decade long sibling rivalry.

The brothers, who are less than two years apart, have always been competitive — "They were very, very competitive from a very early age," their mom, Donna, recently told Fox affiliate WDAF-TV — but the Super Bowl is a whole new level of competition.

After the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in their divisional championship game on Sunday, Jason said that while he was rooting for his brother, his time being a Chiefs fan this season came with an expiration date.

"Yup, I have a Kansas City sweatshirt that I will wear for the next three hours and that's it for the rest of the year," he told reporters per USA Today. "Win or lose, I am done being a Chiefs fan in three hours."

When the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals later that day, Jason tweeted: "Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!!"

Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce/instagram

For the boys' parents, the big day is going to be a tough one.

Last year, Donna traveled 1,300 miles in one day to see both her sons play in their NFL Wild Card games. The proud mom watched Jason and the Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida, and then boarded a flight to Kansas City where she surprised Travis post-game.

NFL's official Twitter account celebrated the impressive feat by posting a photo of her mid-cheer and writing, "She made it! Two games. One day. One amazing mom."

Donna told FOX affiliate WJW's PJ Zeilger that she was were going to watch Jason's game in person in Philadelphia, and then watch Travis on television. The week prior, they watched Travis and the Chiefs play the Jaguars to make it to the AFC championship. "I knew I was gonna go to one for each," Donna said.

While it's a dream come true to make it to the Super Bowl for both boys — who have each won a ring before — it's a bit more complicated for their parents.

"It's your hopes and dreams coming true, but it's your worst fears," Donna told WJW. "You know, somebody's gonna go home a loser, and neither one of them lose very well."

Luckily, they won't take the field at the same time. "Thank god they're both on offense, probably rules out any fist fights," added dad Ed.

After attending the University of Cincinnati and playing football there, both brothers headed straight to the NFL. Jason was drafted by the Eagles in 2011, and has been there ever since. In his 12 seasons with the Eagles, he's had no shortage of success, including to help lead the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2018.

Travis has an equally impressive record. Like his brother, he's spent his whole career with the team he was initially drafted to. In his 10 seasons with the Chiefs, he's been to the Pro Bowl eight times, the Super Bowl twice (and won once) and holds the NFL record for the most consecutive seasons (7) with 1,000 receiving yards by a tight end.

