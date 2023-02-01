Travis and Jason Kelce Excited to Play Against Each Other in the Super Bowl: 'The Kelce Bowl'

Jason and Travis Kelce are set to become the first brothers to ever play against each other in the Super Bowl when they face off for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12

Published on February 1, 2023 05:26 PM
Travis and Jason Kelce
Photo: Travis Kelce Instagram

Travis Kelce will cross a goal off his bucket list when he plays against brother Jason Kelce at Super Bowl LIV.

"It's wild and kind of surreal," said Travis of making history, during the latest episode of the brothers' New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast.

"I feel like I've been getting asked this question for my entire career. 'What would you feel if you played your brother in the Super Bowl?' The entire time I've been like, 'That's been the goal.' Now that it's actually happening, it's kind of sick," he continued.

Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason, a fan-favorite center of the Philadelphia Eagles, will become the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. While Jason said during the podcast that his goal has been to get to the big game, Travis emphasized that having both of them there is an even more significant achievement.

'Now someone's gotta send their brother home," he continued.

Added Jason: "Did we think it was going to be both of us? I don't know. I thought it could happen, but I never fully anticipated it happening until last week. I was like, 'Man, this could really happen. We could really have a New Heights Kelce Bowl, and we could actually be doing this.'"

The monumental game became possible after Jason and the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers, and Travis and the Chiefs took down the Cincinnati Bengals, earning them both Super Bowl berths.

Though both brothers have won the Super Bowl before — Jason in 2018, and Travis in 2020, this will be the first time many of their family members will travel to the Super Bowl.

"We do have to figure that out because we both get a certain allotment of tickets," added Travis when discussing their family. " I feel like you're going to have a more family-oriented group."

Included Jason: "I'm also bringing Kylie's [Jason's wife] parents. Kylie's bringing her OB because she's going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game. That could be a super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted."

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

