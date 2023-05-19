Travis Kelce Says He's 'Definitely Interested' in Doing More Acting After Hosting 'SNL' (Exclusive)

Travis Kelce isn't ruling out a career in Hollywood.

The Kansas City Chiefs player, 33, spoke exclusively with PEOPLE on the set of his upcoming Campbell's Chunky commercial — which also stars his brother, Jason Kelce, and their mom, Donna Kelce — about how he has an interest in pursuing more acting projects following his hosting stint on Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

Travis says that much of his and Jason's upbringing included "goofing around, having fun and kind of imitating what we saw on TV, both in the sports world and the comedy world."

"We grew up watching SNL whenever we had a chance to sit down on Saturday nights," Travis says.

Calling the opportunity to host the late-night show a few months ago "so cool," the athlete says, "It was an experience that was like nothing else that I've ever gone through. ... I just can't thank them enough for giving me that opportunity, because I didn't know I was going to enjoy scripted comedy, or that entire entertainment world as much as I did, until I was on a set and going through the week of preparation and stuff like that."

"So I'm definitely interested [in pursuing more acting projects], but that's a whole new craft that I feel like I really got to lock in and focus on [before I do]," Travis adds.

Back in March, the tight end hosted SNL for the first time, where he was joined by Kelsea Ballerini as the evening's musical guest.

During his opening monologue, which featured numerous cutaways to his family, the NFL star celebrated his 2023 Super Bowl win and revealed that he was nervous about doing the intro on the late-night comedy sketch series.

"But then I remembered, I'm pretty good with words. Like during games, I do these super eloquent pump-up speeches for my teammates" he said, before a video of him repeatedly screaming "More! More! More!" played.

"And sometimes I even do it in my Pat Mahomes voice," Kelce added, then mimicking his fellow Chiefs teammate. "Love you, Pat."

During the show, Kelce took part in various sketches, including one where he played an odd customer at the American Girl Doll store's café, and another where he portrayed SNL cast member Bowan Yang's "straight male friend."

Jason, 35, jokes to PEOPLE that Travis didn't have to dig deep for that questionable American Girl doll character.

"It helps when the writers write the scripts for you and you can just be yourself. Like the American Girl skit, he didn't really have to ... he was just able to go out there, just be himself," the older brother jokes.

"Be a creep?" Travis clarifies. "Got it."

Travis tells PEOPLE that he has had so many amazing opportunities thrown his way since he and the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 38-35 at the Super Bowl in February.

"I mean, for me, it's crazy how many doors open up when you win that thing. It's been a rollercoaster, a whole lot of fun, and I've been trying to get my foot in every single door that is opening for me," he says, before Jason chimed in with a playful response.

"I guess the doors open up for the loser too, when your brother still wins," he teases.

Looking ahead, Travis notes that he is "gearing up for this season all over again, knowing that there's just a whole lot more to go after."

"We got a little bit of downtime, but for the most part, it's right back into the swing of things and getting ready for next season," he adds.