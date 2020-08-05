In a since-deleted tweet screengrabbed by TMZ, the NFL player confirmed the split but denied rumors that he cheated on his girlfriend of three years

Travis Kelce and Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Split as He Denies Cheating Rumors in Deleted Tweet

Travis Kelce and his longtime girlfriend have ended their relationship, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end confirmed on Tuesday night.

In a since-deleted message screengrabbed by TMZ, Kelce, 30, responded to a tweet claiming "Girlfriend of NFL Player Travis Kelce LEAVES Him After He Got Caught W/ Becky."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wrote Kelce, "This is fake news... a lie... and not why Kayla and I broke up... take all your hatred somewhere else please."

The NFL players' response comes after Nicole appeared to delete all photos of Kelce from her Instagram.

The on-camera host and Kelce began dating in 2017.

On Wednesday, Nicole posted a video of a woman singing "blocking you ... blocking you blesses me. Your opinion doesn't count."

She wrote in the caption, "In the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit!!!! 😂😭 Y’all need to try Jesus, NOT ME."

The split comes just two weeks after Kelce posted a photo of Nicole sitting on his lap while aboard a boat.

A rep for the athlete did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the split.