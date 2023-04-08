Travis and Jason Kelce's Mom Donna Makes It into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Donna Kelce is officially a Hall of Fame mom!

As of Thursday, Kelce's Super Bowl 2023 outfit is now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wore a game day fit that showed support for both of her sons and their teams when they faced off in this year's Super Bowl.

"When @tkelce & @JasonKelce became the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl, their mother, @dkelce1, earned national headlines," the Pro Football Hall of Fame wrote on Twitter.

"The split @Chiefs/@Eagles jersey & shoes she famously wore are now on display at the Hall of Fame," the tweet read. "Talk about a Hall of Fame mom!"

On game day, Donna shared a selfie of her ensemble, which included a shirt that splits into Eagles and Chiefs colors on each side and a clear Sheer Gear bag (with Custom Bling bedazzling) featuring each of her sons' jersey numbers. She even wore sneakers corresponding to each team — Chiefs on her left, Eagles on her right.

"#gamedayfit," Donna wrote alongside the photo.

Jason and Travis were the first brothers to ever square off at the Super Bowl, with their parents Donna and Ed in attendance to support both sons that Sunday evening.

Before the big game, Donna told PEOPLE she penned letters to both of her sons that she said she'd give to them on game day. In her letters to Travis and Jason, Donna said she wanted "to tell them that my fingers are crossed for both of them, that I'm proud of them, and I hope their dreams come true."

Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs ultimately took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating his brother and the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 38-35 on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.