Travis and Jason Kelce's Mom Donna Makes It into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Donna Kelce's Super Bowl 2023 outfit showed her support for both of her sons' teams

By
Published on April 8, 2023 02:57 PM
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Mother Donna Kelce (C) gives cookies to her son's Jason Kelce (L) #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce (R) #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch at Footprint Center on February 06, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty

Donna Kelce is officially a Hall of Fame mom!

As of Thursday, Kelce's Super Bowl 2023 outfit is now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wore a game day fit that showed support for both of her sons and their teams when they faced off in this year's Super Bowl.

"When @tkelce & @JasonKelce became the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl, their mother, @dkelce1, earned national headlines," the Pro Football Hall of Fame wrote on Twitter.

"The split @Chiefs/@Eagles jersey & shoes she famously wore are now on display at the Hall of Fame," the tweet read. "Talk about a Hall of Fame mom!"

Donna Kelce holds up photos of her sons, Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona
Cooper Neill/Getty

On game day, Donna shared a selfie of her ensemble, which included a shirt that splits into Eagles and Chiefs colors on each side and a clear Sheer Gear bag (with Custom Bling bedazzling) featuring each of her sons' jersey numbers. She even wore sneakers corresponding to each team — Chiefs on her left, Eagles on her right.

"#gamedayfit," Donna wrote alongside the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jason and Travis were the first brothers to ever square off at the Super Bowl, with their parents Donna and Ed in attendance to support both sons that Sunday evening.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Donna Kelce, mother of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce attends Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Roc Nation

Before the big game, Donna told PEOPLE she penned letters to both of her sons that she said she'd give to them on game day. In her letters to Travis and Jason, Donna said she wanted "to tell them that my fingers are crossed for both of them, that I'm proud of them, and I hope their dreams come true."

Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs ultimately took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating his brother and the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 38-35 on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Related Articles
Donna Kelce
Donna Kelce Shows Off Her Split Eagles-Chiefs 'Game Day Fit' Ahead of Super Bowl 2023
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She's Secretly Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Travis and Jason Kelce Share a Big Brotherly Hug on the Super Bowl Field Prior to Kick Off
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Writing Letters for Her Sons to Read Before the Super Bowl: 'I Hope Their Dreams Come True'
GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles greets players against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images); GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Kelce Brothers and Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Moved to Tears During Super Bowl 2023 National Anthem
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Skyy Moore #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs Beat Philadelphia Eagles to Win 2023 Super Bowl
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35
Travis Kelce Gets Emotional After Beating Big Brother Jason in Super Bowl: 'It's a Weird Feeling'
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis and Jason Kelce Excited to Play Against Each Other in the Super Bowl: 'The Kelce Bowl'
Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
Travis Kelce Posts Heartfelt Childhood Videos with Brother Jason Before Super Bowl 2023
Kelce Family
All About Travis and Jason Kelce's Parents, Ed and Donna Kelce
Kelce Family - Travis Kelce Insatgram - https://www.instagram.com/p/3E0qcORZm3/
Travis Kelce Supported by Brother Jason and Parents Donna and Ed During His 'SNL' Hosting Debut
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (R) after winning Super Bowl LVII 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Super Bowl Lvii, Glendale, Arizona, United States - 11 Feb 2023
Jason and Travis Kelce Told Each Other 'I Love You' in Post-Super Bowl Embrace After Chiefs Win
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 21: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars with a score of 27 to 20. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Jason Kelce Says He and Brother Travis 'Talked More This Year Than' They Have 'Since College'
Travis Kelce
Chiefs' Travis Kelce to Host 'SNL' After Super Bowl Win: 'I Am So Nervous'