See Cute Throwback Photos of Travis and Jason Kelce That Show Their Football Roots

Sweet photos from the Kelce family photo album were a sign of NFL stardom to come, as the brothers prepare to play each other at Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 04:00 PM
Jason & Travis Kelce
Photo: Travis Kelce/instagram, Courtesy of Donna and Ed Kelce

Before they were Super Bowl stars, Jason and Travis Kelce were young kids with big dreams.

In photos shared with PEOPLE from the Kelce family photo albums, young Jason, now 35, and Travis, now 33, are seen sporting kid-sized Cleveland Browns uniforms while playing in the yard.

Their mother Donna Kelce tells PEOPLE she and their father Ed Kelce "didn't know what sport they were going to pick" to pursue professionally, because both Jason and Travis "were very good at a lot of sports."

Throwback of Travis and Jason Kelce
Courtesy of Donna and Ed Kelce

According to Donna, they both excelled at football, baseball, lacrosse, soccer, basketball and baseball as children. Jason also explored wrestling in his younger years, says Donna. "I think Jason liked lacrosse the best and Travis liked basketball the best," she recalls.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Another photo from the Kelces' childhood shows a young Travis — now a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs — dressed head-to-toe in Browns gear while standing beside the now-Philadelphia Eagles' Jason, who is dressed casually in blue jeans, a red t-shirt and a windbreaker outside the family's home.

Throwback of Travis and Jason Kelce
Courtesy of Donna and Ed Kelce

Jumping forward a few years, the boys are pictured in their Cleveland Heights High School uniforms, where their football dreams started to become reality.

Donna said both Jason and Travis are equally competitive and it's always been that way. "They do not like to lose," says Donna. "That's why they're the professionals that they are. It's give everything you can. When you don't think you have any more in the tank, you push harder and you find out how far you can stretch yourself."

Throwback of Travis and Jason Kelce
Courtesy of Donna and Ed Kelce

Donna has fond memories of her time taking the boys to compete during their pre-NFL careers. "My most favorite games were Bearcat games at the University of Cincinnati, just because of my camaraderie with the parents," she says.

"You're with those kids and parents for five years," Donna explains. "Nobody's getting traded, nobody's quitting and going to another school. It's just you're with these people on the road, in rain and cold and snow and sleet and everything else. And you get really close bonds with those individuals."

Travis and Jason will both take the field for their respective teams on Sunday, as they become the first brothers to play each other in the Super Bowl, airing at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Related Articles
Tom Brady and Chris Godwin
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin Was 'Happy' for Tom Brady When He Announced His Retirement
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce Has Baby Name if Pregnant Wife Kylie Delivers on Super Bowl Sunday: 'Most Absurd Thing'
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? All About Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Brie and Nikki Bella
Stars at Super Bowl 2023 Parties in Arizona
Greg Olsen Family
Greg Olsen's Family: All About the NFL Broadcaster's Wife and Kids
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Confirms to PEOPLE She's Taking Not One, But 'Two' OBs to Super Bowl
Nick Sirriani and Brett Ashley Cantwell family with Santa
Who Is Nick Sirianni's Wife? All About Brett Ashley Cantwell
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, right, speaks after being introduced as the winner of the Alan Page Community Award during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL football game, in Phoenix. At left looking on are Damar Hamlin's parents Mario and Nina Hamlin Super Bowl Football, Phoenix, United States - 08 Feb 2023
Damar Hamlin Makes First Public Speaking Appearance as He Wins NFL Community Service Award
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) takes a family portrait in the endzone with his brother, sister, and mother, before the football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans
All About Jalen Hurts' Parents, Averion and Pamela Hurts
t-mobile super bowl ad
John Travolta Goes Back to His 'Grease' Roots for Super Bowl Ad with Zach Braff and Donald Faison
Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Damar Hamlin 'Guaranteed' to Return to the Field, Says NFL Players Union Doctor
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Is Featured in Full-Page Newspaper Ad Wishing Her Luck Ahead of Super Bowl
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Kylie Featured in Full-Page Ad Wishing Her Luck Ahead of Super Bowl
Andy Reid poses with wife Tammy during a press conference introducing Reid as the Kansas City Chiefs new head coach on January 7, 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri
Who Is Andy Reid's Wife? All About Tammy Reid
Kelce Family
All About Travis and Jason Kelce's Parents, Ed and Donna Kelce
Miles Teller, Paul Rudd
2023 Super Bowl Super Fans: Here's Who Your Favorite Stars Are Rooting for this Sunday
Kidney donation brings Chiefs fan and Eagles fan to Super Bowl
A Chiefs Fan Donated His Kidney to an Eagles Fan — and They're Going to the Super Bowl Together