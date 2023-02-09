See Cute Throwback Photos of Travis and Jason Kelce That Show Their Football Roots

Before they were Super Bowl stars, Jason and Travis Kelce were young kids with big dreams.

In photos shared with PEOPLE from the Kelce family photo albums, young Jason, now 35, and Travis, now 33, are seen sporting kid-sized Cleveland Browns uniforms while playing in the yard.

Their mother Donna Kelce tells PEOPLE she and their father Ed Kelce "didn't know what sport they were going to pick" to pursue professionally, because both Jason and Travis "were very good at a lot of sports."

Courtesy of Donna and Ed Kelce

According to Donna, they both excelled at football, baseball, lacrosse, soccer, basketball and baseball as children. Jason also explored wrestling in his younger years, says Donna. "I think Jason liked lacrosse the best and Travis liked basketball the best," she recalls.

Another photo from the Kelces' childhood shows a young Travis — now a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs — dressed head-to-toe in Browns gear while standing beside the now-Philadelphia Eagles' Jason, who is dressed casually in blue jeans, a red t-shirt and a windbreaker outside the family's home.

Courtesy of Donna and Ed Kelce

Jumping forward a few years, the boys are pictured in their Cleveland Heights High School uniforms, where their football dreams started to become reality.

Donna said both Jason and Travis are equally competitive and it's always been that way. "They do not like to lose," says Donna. "That's why they're the professionals that they are. It's give everything you can. When you don't think you have any more in the tank, you push harder and you find out how far you can stretch yourself."

Courtesy of Donna and Ed Kelce

Donna has fond memories of her time taking the boys to compete during their pre-NFL careers. "My most favorite games were Bearcat games at the University of Cincinnati, just because of my camaraderie with the parents," she says.

"You're with those kids and parents for five years," Donna explains. "Nobody's getting traded, nobody's quitting and going to another school. It's just you're with these people on the road, in rain and cold and snow and sleet and everything else. And you get really close bonds with those individuals."

Travis and Jason will both take the field for their respective teams on Sunday, as they become the first brothers to play each other in the Super Bowl, airing at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.