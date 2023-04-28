Travis and Jason Kelce Reveal Their Secret Super Bowl Bet – and It Involves a 'Bearded Baby'

Jason Kelce was a good sport after losing a Super Bowl bet with his brother Travis.

During a new episode of their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce on Thursday, Travis, 33, and Jason, 35, revealed the bet they made before facing each other in the 2023 Super Bowl.

"You have to shave both your beard and your hair and let me sign your f---ing forehead like a baby," Travis told his brother with a laugh during the previously-unseen footage. "You have to turn into a baby and I'll sign your forehead."

"I will shave my hair but not my beard," Jason told Travis during negotiations for their bet. "I don't like the way my face looks and I'm going to keep my beard."

Ultimately, Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Jason's Philadelphia Eagles, forcing the elder Kelce brother to hold up his end of the bet during the brothers' live podcast taping on Wednesday.

The NFL stars took the stage in front of fans at the Kansas City Convention Center, where a video of their deal played on a screen behind them.

Then, Jason transformed into the "bearded baby" his brother teased him about.

Travis introduced his brother's new look to fans as Jason removed his pants and shirt, revealing a diaper onstage. "I'm about to get punched in the face right now," Travis joked during the funny moment.

"This is the first time I've ever signed a baby," the Chiefs star revealed after riling up the crowd into a "diaper" chant.

Known for their big personalities along with their football skills, the NFL athletes first debuted their joint podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, in September 2022. Despite their demanding schedules, the duo record weekly episodes — between 60 and 90 minutes — discussing their games, trending NFL news and sports headlines, along with showcasing their playful sibling rivalry.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Ezra Shaw/Getty

Previous episodes have given fans an inside look into the Kelce family dynamics, including poking fun at their parents, Donna and Ed.

Before the Super Bowl, the brothers grilled their father on his nutrition knowledge and teased him about their nutrition as kids.

In a clip shared on TikTok, Ed tells his sons that growing children need "protein with every meal, a carb with every meal, and fruits and vegetables."

Both Travis and Jason found their dad's suggestion comical, considering they remember eating a much less balanced diet growing up.

Ed Kelce Instagram

"We never got vegetables growing up," Travis claimed. "I never ate a single vegetable growing up."

The father-of-two argued that both boys ate "green beans and corn" as kids, but Jason agreed with his brother, who replied: "We ate Giorgio's Oven Fresh Pizza every single night."

Jason recalled "Hamburger Helper sometimes" and "Bagel Bites," which Ed considered falling into the category of vegetables, given the tomato sauce. "It's high fructose corn syrup," laughed Jason.

Ed eventually admitted that his sons might have a point. "You may have me on Bagel Bites," he said with a laugh.