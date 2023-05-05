Trainer Suspended From Kentucky Derby After 'Unexplained Sudden Deaths' of 2 Horses

The Churchill Downs has suspended trainer Saffie Joseph indefinitely ahead of the Kentucky Derby after two of his horses died suddenly, NBC reported.

Joseph, 36, and his horse Lord Miles will not compete in the upcoming Kentucky Derby on Thursday after his other two horses' "unexplained sudden deaths."

The suspension will prohibit Joseph from entering horses in races or applying for stalls at all tracks owned by Churchill Downs Inc. The same applies to any trainer "directly or indirectly employed by" Joseph, the outlet reported.

Churchill Downs president Bill Mudd said, "Given the unexplained sudden deaths, we have reasonable concerns about the condition of his horses, and decided to suspend him indefinitely until details are analyzed and understood," in a statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The safety of our equine and human athletes and integrity of our sport is our highest priority. We feel these measures are our duty and responsibility," Mudd added.

Parents Pride died on Saturday at just four years old and Chasing Artie was five when he suddenly died on Tuesday.

Joseph refuted the concerns, and told NBC that investigators from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission met with him after the deaths. "They found no wrongdoing on our part," he said.

Michael Reaves/Getty

Investigators also conducted a search of Joseph's barn, took blood samples from his horses, and reviewed each animal's veterinary records, per NBC. While searching the barn, they performed an extensive examination of the horses' feed, hay, straw and supplements.

The investigation "showed nothing abnormal," according to the outlet.

According to the Daily Racing Form, Joseph said he had scratched "any horse that had been in contact with" the horses that died "out of an abundance of caution," before he was suspended.

Two additional horses who were not trained by Joseph also died in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

Wild on Ice and Take Charge Briana suffered "musculoskeletal injuries from which they could not recover." Wild on Ice was training on dirt when the horse was injured on April 27. Take Charge Briana was injured during a turf race on Tuesday. "Both were ultimately euthanized for humane reasons," according to the statement.