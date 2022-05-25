Trae Young spoke to PEOPLE about how the Young Family Athletic Center will help educate families in his hometown on mental and physical health

Trae Young on Opening an Athletic Center in His Oklahoma Hometown: 'Going to Help a Lot of Kids'

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks smiles during the game against the Miami Heat during Round 1 Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 22, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Trae Young is using his own success, and the support of company partners, to give back to his community.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Trident Gum has announced a $200,000 donation to the Trae Young Family Foundation. Young, 23, launched the foundation in 2019 to support education and advocacy on issues including mental health and wellness.

"Partnering with Trident ... It's big time," Young told PEOPLE over the phone while visiting his family during the NBA offseason. The Atlanta Hawks player said the company "really understands the mental health issues going on now."

Young's foundation will put the donation toward the previously-announced Young Family Athletic Center, a recreational center in his small hometown of Norman, Oklahoma, scheduled to open in 2023.

The two-time All-Star, who knows firsthand the challenges living in a small town can create for an aspiring athlete, is excited to bring the "big facility" to his hometown.

"I know it's going to really help a lot of kids around here," Young told PEOPLE.

Young grew up in Norman — which has a population of roughly 128,000 — dreaming of playing in the league. Now that he's made it, he wants other young Norman athletes to have access to physical and mental health education.

"As far as continuing to have the right mindset ... Understanding that there's a lot that I really had to go through … that was a big reason I started it," Young said.

The Young Family Athletic Center will host local Norman indoor sports games, as well as offer a recreational center for adults and children. A variety of community building and sports programming will also be offered to families.

Trident donating 200K to Trae Young opening an athletic center in Oklahoma Trae Young partners with Trident | Credit: On behalf of Trident

Young has been an advocate for mental health awareness since he launched his foundation in 2019: "I try to take care of my mental health as best I can," he said. And when the 23-year-old needs a pause, he focuses on the important things, like family and friends.

"They keep my head straight," said Young. "At times throughout the season when it's not going good, I see my family, I see my friends, I'm able to talk about stuff other than just basketball and that helps clear my head mentally too."