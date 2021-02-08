Tracy Morgan Is ‘Pretty Sure’ You Can Fight Dave Bautista in Super Bowl 2021 Ad

Tracy Morgan and the former WWE Superstar appeared in a new Rocket Mortgage ad that aired during Super Bowl 55

Going toe-to-toe with a former WWE Superstar should be no problem, as long as you have Tracy Morgan in your corner.

The 30 Rock star appears in a new ad for Rocket Mortgage that premiered during the first half of Super Bowl 55 on Sunday. In it, Morgan takes a curious father on a journey through various scenarios to show him the difference between being "certain" and "pretty sure" about something.

After seeing how important being "certain" is when it comes to eating poisonous mushrooms and jumping out of a plane with a proper parachute, Morgan assures the dad that he is "pretty sure" he can take on Dave Bautista, the former wrestler, and Guardians of the Galaxy star.

After Bautista throws a few punches, it's pretty clear he had no problem taking care of the curious dad, who undoubtedly learned a lesson from Morgan's guidance.

The ad got a lot of attention online, with some calling it the "best Super Bowl commercial" of the lot so far.

Morgan, 52, has made strides since he was nearly paralyzed in a car accident in June 2014. Two years after the accident, he gave back to those who helped him when he performed in front of the first responders and nurses who took care of him at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

"Last night was one of the most special nights of my life," Morgan told PEOPLE after the show. "To be standing on stage with the people that saved my life in the audience was an overwhelming experience. I will never fully be able to thank the doctors, nurses, first responders and everyone else that got me back on that stage enough.

"These people are heroes and I love them all from the bottom of my heart," he continued. "The only good thing that happened on that horrible night was that I was close to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital when the accident happened. God Bless them all."

Bautista, 52, has spent much of the last year speaking out for social justice issues, even getting the words "I can't breathe" tattooed on the side of his right hand.