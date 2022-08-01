Serena was in "tourist" mode as she spends time in Washington D.C. to support Venus, who will compete in the Citi Open tournament

'Tourist' Serena Williams Takes in the Sights in D.C. After Supporting Sister Venus at the Citi Open

Serena Williams has been all over the world throughout her decades-long career as a top tennis player, and she still enjoys taking time out to be a tourist and check out her surroundings off the tennis court.

The 40-year-old is currently in Washington, D.C. to support her sister Venus, who will be competing in the Citi Open for the first time this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As Venus practiced at the courts on Saturday and Sunday, Serena stopped by to cheer on her big sister and later explored the Nation's Capital, showing off her scooter-riding abilities and checking out the Lincoln Memorial on her Instagram stories.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion looked like a big kid as she rode around the city before taking in the views from the top of the memorial, which looks over the Reflecting Pool and the Washington Monument.

‘Tourist’ Serena Williams takes in the sights in D.C. after supporting sister Venus at the Citi Open ‘Tourist’ Serena Williams takes in the sights in D.C. after supporting sister Venus at the Citi Open

Left: Credit: Serena Williams/Instagram Right: Credit: Serena Williams/Instagram

Serena also shared a photo on her Instagram feed in the parking lot at Rock Creek Park, the site of the tournament, and posed in front of a "Reserved Parking" sign. Showing her sense of humor, she had put a post-it note on the sign that read: "Parking for Serena Williams."

"Only those closest to me knows that I'm a little mischievous 🤪 🙃 Zoom in…and must slide right. 😛" she captioned the post.

As for Venus, she accepted a wild card entry into the Citi Open and will play her first match on Monday night. The seven-time Grand Slam champ said ahead of the tournament that she's thrilled to go to D.C.

"I am excited to be playing the Citi Open for the first time this summer," the 42-year-old tennis star said in a statement. "I love Washington, D.C. and returning to the nation's capital to play in front of a community that has supported me so strongly feels like a homecoming. I am looking forward to being back on the courts and competing in D.C. soon."

Venus spoke to PEOPLE earlier this year about her upcoming tennis goals, and said that she's focused on staying healthy and having fun.

Backstage at the Oscars Credit: Al Seib /A.M.P.A.S/Getty