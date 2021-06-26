The first bicycle crash was caused by a fan holding a sign too far out into the road

Tour de France Kicks Off with Two Major Crashes: 'It Was Really Nasty,' Cyclist Says

The start of the Tour de France on Saturday was almost immediately derailed by a major crash caused by an onlooker.

In video footage from the incident, which took place with about 45 kilometers to go, a fan holding a sign ventured too far into the road and caused a cyclist to lose control of his bike, leading to a massive pileup.

According to Insider, the Jumbo-Visma team's Tony Martin was the rider who hit the sign. Later on, he was spotted back on the road, sporting some cuts and road rash. At least one rider, Jasha Sütterlin of Team DSM, abandoned the race as a result of the crash, the outlet reported.

Belgian cyclist Jasper Stuyven reacted to the accident on Twitter, writing, "On a serious note though; great to see still many spectators are loving our sport and cheering for us, but please, stay on the side of the road, not on the road!"

Later, with about 8 kilometers left, another crash also led to a pileup on the road, though it was not immediately clear what caused it.

British rider Chris Froome crashed "heavily" in the second incident, according to The Guardian, and was later spotted limping over the finish line after receiving medical attention.

"It was really nasty today," last year's champion, Tadej Pogacar, told British news outlet ITV.

In the end, France's Julian Alaphilippe finished first on Saturday and will wear the signature Tour de France yellow jersey on day two.

"If you'd said to me that I'd be leaving a World Champion's jersey for the Yellow Jersey I would not have believed it," he said after his win, according to the official Tour de France Twitter account.