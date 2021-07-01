Tour de France Drops Lawsuit Against Woman Who Caused Massive Crash: 'Blown Out of Proportion'

The 30-year-old French woman caused a pileup during the Tour de France when she held a cardboard sign in front of the cyclists

The Tour de France is dropping its lawsuit against the woman who caused a massive crash that brought dozens of riders to the ground during the race last week.

The 30-year-old woman, who has not been publicly identified, turned herself in to French authorities just days after beginning the pileup on June 26. As seen in footage from the race, German cyclist Tony Martin inadvertently crashed into the woman as she held a cardboard sign for television cameras directly in the path of approaching cyclists. Martin fell from his bike, leading to a chain reaction of other riders tumbling to the pavement.

Following the incident, Tour Deputy Director Pierre-Yves Thouault said the organization planned to sue the woman to deter other spectators from causing a similar accident in the future, according to the AFP.

"We are suing this woman who behaved so badly," Thouault told the outlet. "We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don't spoil the show for everyone."

But Tour de France organizers soon had a change of heart and withdrew their lawsuit against the spectator on Thursday, Reuters reported.

"We are withdrawing our complaint," Tour director Christian Prudhomme said. "This story has been blown out of proportion, but we wish to remind everyone of the safety rules on the race."

"If you come to the Tour, you hold your kid, you hold your pet and don't cross the road carelessly," he added to the outlet. "And above all, you respect the riders — they're the ones worthy of live TV."

Camille Miansoni, a local prosecutor, told Reuters that the riders who were injured in the crash could still launch their own lawsuits against the woman, who has been arrested and placed in custody.

Miansoni said the woman — who is believed to have caused the crash involuntarily — has expressed shame and fear following the accident.

The sign she held during the event read "Allez Opi-Omi," which translates from French and German to "Come on granddad-granny."

Martin, who was the cyclist to crash into the woman, posted a message to his Instagram page after the accident that asked spectators not to treat the event as a "circus."

"To all the people next to the road who think that the #tourdefrance is a circus, to people who risk everything for a selfie with a 50 km/h fast peloton, to people who think it's nice to show their naked butt, to drunken people who push us sideways on the climbs, to people who think that it is a good idea to hold a sign into the road while the peloton is passing," he said.