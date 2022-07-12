2022 Tour de France Disrupted by Climate Activists Blocking Course During Stage 10
The 2022 Tour de France temporarily stopped on Tuesday after climate protestors blocked part of the course.
According to CNN, Stage 10 of the race was halted when activists from the French climate group Derniere Renovation sat on a road to block riders from passing. In pictures, one of the protestors could be seen wearing a shirt that read, "We have 989 days left."
The activists were removed by police after a 10-minute delay, BBC reported.
In a series of translated tweets, the group said it held the protest to "stop the mad race towards the annihilation of our society."
"We can no longer remain spectators of the ongoing climate disaster. We have 989 days left to save our future, our humanity," Derniere Renovation said on Twitter. "The finish line is a ravine and we are calling on our government to turn immediately."
"Our goal is to force legislation to drastically reduce France's emissions, starting with energy renovation, the area most likely to bring together social and climate justice today," the group continued.
They added: "This is our last chance to avoid catastrophic and irreversible consequences: deadly heat, extreme weather events, famines, mass migrations, armed conflicts… and this for all the next generations of humans."
After the race restarted, Magnus Cort of Denmark narrowly finished ahead of Australia's Nick Schultz to win the 10th stage, according to NBC Sports.
Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia remains the overall leader of the event, the New York Times reported.
Pogacar must maintain his lead throughout the Tour de France's remaining 11 stages to win the race.