Wide Receiver Torrey Smith Retiring at 30: 'It's the NFL Circle of Life'

Torrey Smith is leaving the football field behind.

The wide receiver, 30, announced that he’s retiring on Friday in a video for Uninterrupted.

Smith — who finished his career with the Carolina Panthers — read a letter addressed to the sport in the clip, starting off by saying, “I knew this day would come, to be completely honest I’ve been preparing for it my entire career. You and I both knew the game for me wouldn’t last forever. It’s the NFL circle of life, and I’m prepared for what’s next.”

Continued Smith in the clip, “As I look back, I can honestly say that this 18-year journey with you has been life-changing … I want to thank you personally for helping me become the man that I am today.”

Smith said in the video, “My worth as a football player was never only about numbers. And if I was able to impact just one player, one kid, one person, I served my purpose.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion shared the clip on his own Twitter account, adding the caption, “For those of you who have been wondering why things have been quiet, it was my decision.”

Smith was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens back in 2011 and won one his two Super Bowl rings with the team. His second was Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers.

According to ESPN, Smith’s former Eagles coach Doug Pederson said, “Just want to congratulate him and his family. It’s a great opportunity for him in his next chapter of his life. He helped us win a championship and he is a great man.”