Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka Gifted All of His Teammates Super Oversized Scarves

After winning 15 straight games — earning them a Canadian record — the Toronto Raptors are headed to New York City to face off against the Brooklyn Nets.

To celebrate their streak, one player decided to surprise his teammates with a special gift.

“Guys, we’re going to New York, right?” Raptors center Serge Ibaka said to his teammates in a since-deleted Instagram Story shared by shooting guard Terence Davis, according to CTV News.

“You guys know it’s very cold in New York, so I got something for you guys,” Ibaka added before tossing a scarf at point guard Kyle Lowry. “We got scarves, K-Lo!”

Ibaka later shared a photo of himself with several members of his team posing on the plane with their new scarves.

“Big scarf energy team #whataboutscarves #Art#wethenorth @nobis,” he captioned the post, each player wearing the scarf in their own unique way.

The large scarves, which run 6-feet long and over 2.5-feet wide, were made by the Canadian luxury outerwear company, Nobis.

Some of the players were later seen wearing the scarves as they exited the plane when they finally landed in Brooklyn. The Raptors’ official Instagram shared a series of photos of the players walking down the steps with the new accessories keeping them warm in the brisk New York weather.

The scarves were inspired by Ibaka and teammate OG Anunoby’s hilarious back-and-forth over who first made the accessory a post- and pre-game staple, leading to what the team dubbed a “scarf off.”

So who wins the scarf off? pic.twitter.com/k8xvJ78zAA — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 5, 2020

Commenting on Ibaka’s group scarves picture, Anunuby wrote “I put you on.”

He continued in a series of other comments, “I influenced you,” “I showed you what a scarf is,” “Say thank you to me,” and, ultimately, “You’re welcome.”

The Canadian team is scheduled to play the Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST at Barclays Center.

The Nets are currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 24-28 record, according to NBA.com. Meanwhile, the Raptors are in second place in the conference with a 40-14 record.

“I kind of feel like it’s an important game,” Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson told the outlet on Monday. “They’re all important, but it is one.”

According to the NBA, the Nets have lost 18 of their last 19 games against the Raptors.