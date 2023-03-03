Toronto Raptors Delete Cringeworthy Video for 'Women's History Month' After Backlash: 'They Birth Everybody'

The video was quickly deleted from Twitter after it received criticism from users who said it reduced women to their reproductive capabilities

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 04:07 PM
Precious Achiuwa, Malachi Flynn
Photo: Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty; Scott Audette/NBAE via Getty

The Toronto Raptors are facing backlash over a video posted to their Twitter account intended to celebrate Women's History Month.

The 13-second video featured three players Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa.

In it, the players are asked the question, "Beyoncé said girls run the world. Why do you think that's true?" to which Flynn responded, "They are the only ones that can procreate," while Achiuwa added, "They birth everybody."

Barnes ended the video by saying, "All women are great because they're all queens."

The video was quickly deleted from Twitter after it received criticism, but re-posted by other users, who said that Flynn and Achiuwa's comments seemed to reduce women to their reproductive capabilities. Others pointed out that not all women are able or want to have children.

"The @Raptors should spend the next month providing education to their players on ways women are awesome beyond our biology," Twitter user @JudgyJudes wrote. "Not all women can, or want to, give birth."

PEOPLE reached out to the team for comment on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Raptors told CTV News Toronto that they aim to be an "organization that prides itself on doing the right thing" in relation to "inclusion and representation" and apologized for their "mistake."

RELATED VIDEO: Magic Johnson Says He's 'So Proud' of Son EJ: 'He's Saving a Lot of People's Lives'

In a statement to the Toronto Star, the team said it would work to improve in the future.

The club is scheduled to host a Women's Empowerment game against the Denver Nuggets on March 14 in Toronto.

Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes
Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother? All About Jackson Mahomes
Elon Musk, Dave Chappelle
Elon Musk Booed at Dave Chappelle Show When Introduced by Comedian as 'Richest Man in the World'
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign attend the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida.
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's Relationship Timeline
Kelce Family
All About Travis and Jason Kelce's Parents, Ed and Donna Kelce
Caption: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, Presented by Rolex Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton
A History of Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin Bieber's Relationship Through the Years
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement
Brendan Morais and Pieper James
Brendan Morais and Pieper James' Relationship Timeline
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone
Sidney Poitier
28 Utterly Unforgettable Oscars Images
Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice"; Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice"
A Complete Timeline of the 'Funny Girl' Casting Saga
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpLyeXgsON0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D keke Verified Hey Son!!!! 1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 😳 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha 5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide 🤣🥹😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭 Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
bette midler
Bette Midler Says Women Are Being 'Stripped' of Rights After 'Roe' Reversal: 'Don't Let Them Erase You'
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline