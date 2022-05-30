Toronto Maple Leafs' Player Jason Spezza Announces Retirement at 38: 'Thank You'

After 19 years in the league, the Toronto Maple Leafs star said he will be taking on a new role in the NHL "effective immediately"

TORONTO, ON - MAY 20: Jason Spezza #19 of the Toronto Maple Leafs waits for a faceoff against the Montreal Canadiens in Game One of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 20, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Canadiens defeated the Maple Leafs 2-1 to take a 1-0 series lead. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - MAY 20: Jason Spezza #19 of the Toronto Maple Leafs waits for a faceoff against the Montreal Canadiens in Game One of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 20, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Canadiens defeated the Maple Leafs 2-1 to take a 1-0 series lead. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement on Sunday after 19 seasons in the NHL.

"Hockey has been my life's work and to be able to come home to Toronto and bookend my playing career where it started was incredible," Spezza, 38, said in a statement obtained by ESPN.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After playing for three different teams in the NHL during his nearly two-decade career, Spezza acknowledged the fans for their contribution to his success.

"To the fans — in Ottawa, Dallas, Toronto and across the league — your impact on the game is immeasurable. I'll never be able to replicate that feeling of stepping onto the ice to the roar of the crowd, but it is something I'll always remember. Thank you," Spezza said.

The Maple Leafs' official Instagram account confirmed that Spezza will join the Toronto organization's front office "effective immediately." According to ESPN, he will be a special assistant to the team's general manager, Kyle Dubas.

"It is difficult to describe just how much of a lasting and positive impact Jason Spezza made in his three seasons with the Maple Leafs," Dubas, 36, said.

"Jason's passion for the game of hockey, his desire to continuously push himself and his teammates to improve, as well as his capacity to make strong connections with all members of the organization, have been invaluable."

"Though today marks the end of his tenure with us as a player, it is a pleasure to have him join our front office to impart all that he has to offer," Dubas added.

TORONTO, ON - MAY 10 : Jason Spezza #19 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during Game Five of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Lightning 4-3. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty images) Spezza will join the Maple Leafs front office | Credit: Claus Andersen/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Spezza's career in the NHL began when he was drafted by the Ottawa Senators with the No. 2 pick in 2001.