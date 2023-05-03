Olympian Tori Bowie Was Found Dead During Wellness Check at Her Home, No Foul Play Suspected

Olympian Tori Bowie was found dead at her home by police after they were asked to check on her, the Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE. They said there are no suspicions of foul play.

The department said that officers arrived at her home on Bowman Drive on Tuesday afternoon to "conduct a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days."

After deputies entered the home, they discovered and identified Bowie, full name Frentorish 'Tori' Bowie, who was reportedly "found dead" at the residence, per the department's statement.

The department said there were "no signs of foul play," but that any additional information on Bowie's cause of death will "need to come from" the medical examiner's office.

"We have no additional information to release at this time," the department told PEOPLE.

Torie Bowie. Alastair Grant/AP Photo

The three-time Olympic sprint medalist's death was confirmed through a social media statement from her management company on Wednesday morning.

"We're devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," the company, Icon Management, tweeted. "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Bowie helped the U.S. win gold in the 100-meter relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Meanwhile, she won silver in the 100-meter sprint and bronze in the 200-meter at the 2016 Games.

Tori Bowie. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty

She won gold in the 100-meter race at the IAAF World Championships the next year, while also helping the U.S. retain gold in the 100-meter relay.

After winning her three medals at the 2016 Games, Mississippi made November 25 "Tori Bowie Day," an honor she called "special" and "humbling."

"I've never even thought about anything like this," Bowie told The Hattiesburg American then. "It's like back in Sandhill, they have a sign right when you turn inside [the campus at Pisgah High, her alma mater], they actually have a sign, it says 'Tori Bowie Lane.' To see things like that and like this, it's just like miracles, I guess."