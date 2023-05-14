Olympic Track Star Tori Bowie Laid to Rest During Private Funeral in Miss.

Tori Bowie has been laid to rest.

Loved ones of the Olympic track star, who died at age 32 earlier this month, attended her funeral at the True Vine Baptist Church in Brandon, Mississippi, on Saturday, The New York Times reported.

Rev. Sylvester London, who officiated the service and gave the eulogy, detailed that he was "shocked" when he learned of Bowie's death, noting, "I started to pray," per the outlet.

The funeral was held less than 12 miles from Pisgah High School, where Bowie's athletic career first began, according to The Clarion-Ledger.

After the service, a funeral procession followed Bowie back to her hometown of Sandhill for her burial. The cemetery, the Times reported, is located near a sign that was installed in 2018 that reads: "Welcome to the Community of Sandhill, Home of Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie."

Bowie's management team announced her death in a social media statement last week.

"We're devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," the company, Icon Management, tweeted.

"We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends," the statement continued.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department then confirmed to PEOPLE that Bowie was found dead at her home by police after they were asked to check on her. They said there are no suspicions of foul play.

The department said that officers arrived at her home on Bowman Drive to "conduct a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days." After deputies entered the home, they discovered and identified Bowie, who was reportedly "found dead" at the residence, per the department's statement.

The department said there were "no signs of foul play," but that any additional information on Bowie's cause of death will "need to come from" the medical examiner's office.

Bowie, whose full legal name was Frentorish "Tori" Bowie, helped the U.S. win gold in the 100-meter relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. She also won silver in the 100-meter sprint and bronze in the 200-meter at the 2016 Games.

At the IAAF World Championships the next year, Bowie won gold in the 100-meter race, while also helping the U.S. retain gold in the 100-meter relay.