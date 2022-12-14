'Top Gear' Host Freddie Flintoff Airlifted to Hospital After On-Set Crash

"All health and safety procedures were followed on site and the incident is now being fully investigated," a BBC spokesperson said

Published on December 14, 2022
Top Gear host Freddie Flintoff was injured while filming the hit BBC series on Monday.

The scary on-set accident happened while the show was filming at Dunsfold Park Aerodome in Surrey, according to the BBC. Flintoff, 45, was behind the wheel when the accident occurred and was then airlifted to a nearby hospital. It was his second serious accident on the show.

"Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning — with crew medics attending the scene immediately," a BBC TV spokesperson told the outlet. "He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

"Our primary concern is and has been for the welfare of Freddie — as well as the Top Gear team" a spokesperson said Wednesday morning. "All health and safety procedures were followed on site and the incident is now being fully investigated, in line with standard policy and practice."

Fortunately, Flintoff's injuries were "not life-threatening" a source close to the host and former England cricketer told The Sun.

PEOPLE has reached out to reps for Flintoff and the BBC.

Flintoff took over as the series host in 2019, relieving Friends star Matt LeBlanc of the duties after two seasons in the role.

"It's not often you have the chance to do both of your dream jobs, but I'm now lucky enough to say I will have," Flintoff said in 2018 when the show announced he'd be taking over the following season.

"I've always been passionate about cars and I'm so excited to be joining the Top Gear team."

The show found itself at the center of a controversy in 2016, when former host Jeremy Clarkson settled a racial discrimination and injury claim after an incident with a producer of the BBC show last March.

Clarkson, 55, had been suspended after an alleged altercation with former producer Oisin Tymon at a hotel in Yorkshire, England.

An internal investigation followed, and BBC director general Tony Hall called the incident "a physical altercation accompanied by sustained and prolonged verbal abuse of an extreme nature" by Clarkson. Clarkson allegedly punched Tymon, who sustained a bloody lip and required hospital treatment.

Shortly after the investigation, Clarkson was officially dropped by the network.

