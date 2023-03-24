'Top Gear' Halts Filming for BBC Following Host Freddie Flintoff's On-Set Accident

After Flintoff was injured during the show's production in December, the network announced that it would be "inappropriate to resume" filming

Published on March 24, 2023 08:40 PM
Freddie Flintoff - Top Gear _ Season 31, Episode 4
Photo: Lee Brimble/BBCS/BBCA

The BBC has pumped the brakes on its popular motor series Top Gear after host Freddie Flintoff was injured during the show's production in December.

"Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34," the network announced on Friday.

Flintoff, 45, was behind the wheel at the Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey, U.K., during the on-set accident, and needed to be airlifted to a nearby hospital after crashing at a test track.

"We have sincerely apologized to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery," the BBC said. "We understand [halting the show] will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we'll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year."

Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris - Top Gear _ Season 31, Episode 4
Jeff Spicer/BBCS/BBCA

Representatives for Flintoff did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Health and Safety Executive, Britain's national regulator for workplace health and safety, has concluded their investigation into the incident and "will not be investigating further," shares the BBC in Friday's announcement.

The network also shares that an independent third party would undertake a health and safety review of the show and that its production studio, BBC Studios, has conducted its own investigation.

December's incident was the fourth time the former cricket captain was injured while filming the popular BBC series.

According to the network, Flintoff crashed while filming a drag race at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire in September 2019, but was left unharmed. That February, he also crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, while filming the series.

Before his accident in December, Flintoff was involved in a bobsleigh race at a course in Norway when it flipped over in June 2022.

He was announced as the series' new host in Oct. 2018, relieving Friends star Matt LeBlanc of the duties after two seasons in the role.

"It's not often you have the chance to do both of your dream jobs, but I'm now lucky enough to say I will have," Flintoff said during the announcement. "I've always been passionate about cars, and I'm so excited to be joining the Top Gear team."

