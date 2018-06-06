See Which Sports Stars Top Forbes' List of Highest Paid Athletes, in a Group That Includes Zero Women

Forbes’ list of the 100 highest paid athletes list in 2018 includes some predictably familiar faces, but is missing a few that you might expect, including football quarterback Tom Brady.

Most surprising of all, the list includes zero female athletes. Serena Williams, who secured the 51st spot on the list last year, pulled back from her sports duties when she took time off in the past year to have a baby. Without her presence, the 2018 list is entirely made up of men.

The highest paid athlete of 2018 is boxer Floyd Mayweather, who made almost $300 million: $275 million in salary and $10 million in endorsements. This is the fourth time the American boxer topped the list in the past 7 years, having climbed to the spot of highest paid athlete in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

Second and third place sees Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, respectively. This is the fifth consecutive year Messi made it into the top five on the list, and the second year he was awarded second place. Ronaldo earned the first place spot on Forbes’ list in 2016, the same year Messi had made second place, as well as in 2017.

Conor McGregor, mixed martial artist of Ireland and rival boxer to Mayweather, ranked in fourth place, closely followed by Brazilian soccer player Neymar, in fifth place.

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Pulls Out of French Open Due to Injury: ‘I’m Beyond Disappointed’

LeBron James earned his place as sixth highest-paid athlete, falling from his second place spot in 2017. Tennis player Roger Federer followed him with a salary of $12.2 million, accompanied by endorsements of $65 million.

In 8th place comes Golden State Warriors’ basketball player Stephen Curry, who earned $34.9 million and $42 million in endorsements.

Football players Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford respectively bring up the back end of the top ten.

A few other notable athletes who made the list include golf aficionado Tiger Woods, who secured the 16th spot on Forbes’ list by earning $1.3 million in salary and $42 million in endorsements. Celtics basketball star Kyrie Irving also made the list in the 29th spot with a $19.1 million salary and $17 million in endorsements.

Also on the list, at number 82, is Memphis Grizzlies basketball star Chandler Parsons, who was linked to Kendall Jenner in 2014.