NASCAR Champ Tony Stewart Caught on Video Appearing to Throw Punch at Heckling Fan

Tony Stewart appeared to get physical with a heckling fan on Friday night, while out at a Jackson, Minnesota, dirt track.

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champ, 48, was caught on video during the apparent altercation

In the clip, which was circulated on social media and also obtained by TMZ, Stewart can be seen flipping off the onlooker as he signed autographs at the Jackson Motorplex. The fan then shouted something inaudible back at Stewart, which appeared to prompt Stewart to chase after him and throw the punch.

A rep for Stewart did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about the incident.

According to TMZ, an eye-witness said the man was heckling Stewart about his performance in the sprint race — which was short-lived due to an engine that blew out after just one lap.

Jackson Police did also not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but TMZ reported they were not called in regard to the incident.

General admission tickets for Friday’s race started at $30, according to a listing on Jackson Motorplex’s website.

Stewart retired from the profession back in 2016 but is scheduled to be inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020.