Tony Hawk Says It Was 'Super Exciting' Seeing Skateboarding Make Its Olympic Debut: 'I Was Stoked'

Tony Hawk made it to the Tokyo Olympics — as a correspondent.

The skateboarding icon, 53, joined the NBC Olympics correspondent team covering skateboarding's Olympic debut. Though with COVID-19 restrictions in place, the atmosphere was a little different from what he expected.

"The idea that there's no crowd allowed in the venues and there's all this empty stands is a little strange… but that being said, it was super exciting. I was stoked to see it live," Hawk tells PEOPLE.

While the cast of competitors might seem young to some viewers — the women's street skateboarding medalists ranged from 13 to 16 years old — Hawk wasn't surprised. After all, he turned pro at age 14.

Tony Hawk Tony Hawk | Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage

The skateboarding legend even has a special connection to one of the athletes: Brazilian Rayssa Leal, 13, who placed second in the women's street competition. Back in 2015, Hawk helped the youngster go viral when tweeted a video of the then-8-year-old practicing a trick while wearing a fairy costume.

"I have been watching [Rayssa's rise to fame] all along and I have actually skated with her a few times in between that, so I've seen how much she's grown," he said.

